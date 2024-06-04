2024 F1 Canadian Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

F1 will conduct the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix this weekend at the Circuit Gilles Villenueve in Montreal. The iconic track will host the ninth race of the season with Red Bull driver Max Verstappen heading in with hopes of getting a hat trick in the country, having won in 2022 and 2023.

Situated on an island, the track is a mix of different elements. The walls, reminiscent of street tracks, punish the drivers for making mistakes but it remains a purpose-built circuit nonetheless.

The season might get its first wet weekend with the threat of rain apparent over the three days in Montreal. Below is the weather forecast for the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix (via williamsf1.com):

FRIDAY - FP1 AND FP2

Forecast: Potential light rain showers with sunny intervals

Temperature: 25C / 77F

Chance of precipitation: More than 25%

SATURDAY - FP3 AND QUALIFYING

Forecast: Rain and light winds throughout the day

Temperature: 25C / 77F

Chance of precipitation: More than 50%

SUNDAY - RACE

Forecast: Rain before a sunny afternoon

Highest temperature: 21C / 69.8F

Chance of precipitation: More than 55%

Max Verstappen predicts a difficult Canadian Grand Prix

Red Bull driver Max Verstappen stated that he did not envision a 'strong' Canadian Grand Prix for the Austrian team given the track's characteristics and the RB20's inherent weakness riding kerbs.

The three-time world champion said (via Motorsport.com):

"We have to wait and see [how we'll perform in Canada], new surface as well I think, that might also give us some surprises. But it is probably also not going to be our strongest weekend because of that. But probably a little bit better than [Monaco].

[We'll be weaker at] any track that is bumpy or has kerbs, or you have to ride a lot of kerbs, so the street circuits will probably be a little bit tricky. But hopefully by then we have a little bit of understanding of what is going on."

Red Bull team boss Christian Horner too was apprehensive about their chances at the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend, adding:

"It's a track that we've performed well at previously. They've resurfaced the whole circuit again. So let's see. But Ferrari, McLaren, they're quick. It was always going to happen that there was going to be convergence. This [Monaco] has been a tough weekend, but we're still leading both championships."

Red Bull are currently leading the Constructors' Championship with 23 points more than second-place Ferrari, despite losing two of the previous three races. Max Verstappen, leader of the Drivers' Championship after eight races, is 31 points ahead of Charles Leclerc in second place.