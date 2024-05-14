2024 F1 Emilia Romagna GP: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule, and more

After the Miami GP, the F1 circus will soon head towards Imola for the 2024 F1 Emilia Romagna GP. This will be the sport's first European race of the season.

Last year, F1 was unable to race at Imola due to torrential rain and flooding in the area. This not only forced the event managers to cancel the race but massively hampered the livelihood of many in Imola. The sport donated €1,000,000 to the Emilia-Romagna region's Agency of Territorial Safety and Civil Protection to support those in need.

The last two races - the Chinese and Miami GP - had the new sprint race format. Teams only had one practice session to test their cars before heading into the sprint qualifying and race. After the sprint sessions, the qualifying session of the Grand Prix took place before the main race on Sundays.

After two consecutive sprint race weekends, F1 returns to the traditional schedule at Imola. The Emilia Romagna GP would have a normal race weekend, with three practice sessions, qualifying, and a main race.

The Chinese GP was dominated by Max Verstappen. Lando Norris came close to the defending world champion and secured second place. In the Miami GP, however, Norris had a momentous race where he clinched his first F1 race win by beating Verstappen. The Brit drove a brilliant race and also got a free pitstop under the safety car period to outpace the Red Bull champ.

Here is the schedule and information about where to watch the race at Imola.

Everything to know about 2024 F1 Emilia Romagna GP

Timings for all sessions

Here is the complete schedule for the 2024 F1 Emilia Romagna GP:

Friday, May 17

Practice 1: 11:30 am to 12:30 pm GMT (12:30 to 1:30 pm BST) (5:00 to 6:00 pm IST)

Practice 2: 3 to 4 pm GMT (4 to 5 pm BST) (8:30 to 9:30 pm IST)

Saturday, May 18

Practice 3: 10:30 to 11:30 am GMT (11:30 am to 12:30 pm BST) (4 to 5 pm IST)

Qualifying: 2:00 to 3:00 pm GMT (3:00 to 4:00 pm BST) (7:30 to 8:30 pm IST)

Sunday, May 19

Emilia Romagna GP: 1:00 pm GMT (2:00 pm BST) (6:30 pm IST)

To ensure that F1 fans don't miss any action, they can convert the provided timings to their respective time zones.

Where to watch the F1 Emilia Romagna GP 2024

The 2024 F1 Emilia Romagna GP will be held at Imola, which is a historic track. Hence, it will be a massive sporting event and will be broadcast on many sports TV channels around the globe. Here is a list of some popular sports channels that will broadcast the race:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN, ESPN Deportes

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports

Italy - Sky Italia

Since hundreds of channels will broadcast the race in Imola, followers of the sport can check their local TV listings to find out which channel will broadcast the action in their respective area.

In addition to being broadcast on television, every race session will also be live-streamed on the official F1 TV website and app. The F1 TV app allows fans to watch every onboard of all 20 cars and a live track map as well.