2024 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

F1 heads to Imola for the annual Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend after the 2023 edition of the race was canceled due to flooding in the area of Bologna, Italy. The Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari is one of the most iconic tracks in F1 history, although it is marred with tragedy due to the deaths of Roland Ratzenberger and Ayrton Senna on consecutive days in the 1994 race.

The track was abandoned by the sport for 14 years before returning for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in the 2020 season during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic and since then the race has become a permanent feature of the calendar.

However, the 2024 edition of the race in Imola is looking more positive as the conditions will be favorable for racing on all three days with slight chances of rain. As per Williams F1's official website, below is the weather forecast for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix:

FRIDAY - FP1 AND FP2

Forecast: Slight chance of light showers in the morning with a gentle breeze following through the day.

Temperature: 24C / 75F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 25%

SATURDAY - FP3 AND QUALIFYING

Forecast: Sunny through the sessions with a hint of breeze

Temperature: 24C / 75F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 5%

SUNDAY - RACE

Forecast: Slightly overcast with a light wind.

Highest temperature: 24C / 75F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 15%

Mercedes F1 director previews ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Mercedes F1 Trackside Engineering Director Andrew Shovlin stated that they would be bringing the second part of their upgrades in Imola this weekend for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

As per F1.com, Shovlin said:

“We managed to pull forward about half of our update kit to Miami and then the other half is going to arrive in Imola, and we are working hard on the future races to try and bring developments to them as well."

“What we tend to find is that the car from session to session can behave quite differently and until we get on top of that, we are always going to blunt the benefit that we can get from these types of updates."

Andrew Shovlin also revealed that they "have also got quite a good sort of thread of updates that will be coming over the next three or four races". Hopefully, the upgraded Mercedes W15 will make them competitive for the rest of the 2024 season.