2024 F1 Italian Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

F1 will host its annual Italian Grand Prix this weekend at the Autodrome Nazionale Monza for the 16th round of the 2024 calendar. The Monza track is one of the originals from the sport's first season in 1950 and has hosted every single race apart from 1980 when it was undergoing refurbishment.

The 2024 edition is highly awaited due to the close contest between the top four teams at the front of the grid. At last weekend's Dutch Grand Prix, McLaren driver Lando Norris showcased his might against Max Verstappen at the latter's home race in Zandvoort, as he won the event by over 22 seconds from the three-time world champion.

Heading into the Italian Grand Prix, known as the 'Temple of Speed', Red Bull would look to bounce back in style and put in a statement performance at the track where he has won the previous two editions.

As per GPFans, below is the weather forecast for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix this weekend:

FRIDAY - FP1 AND FP2

Forecast: Sunny intervals with the possibility of showers in both sessions.

Temperature: 32C/90F

Chance of precipitation: <10%

SATURDAY - FP3 AND QUALIFYING

Forecast: Dry conditions in the day with a slight chance of rain in the qualifying session.

Temperature: 32C/90F

Chance of precipitation: 40%

SUNDAY - RACE

Forecast: There is a chance that we might get a wet race with rain showers looming over Monza

Highest temperature: 30C/86F

Chance of precipitation: 50%

Mercedes junior gives his take on his FP1 outing at the Italian Grand Prix

Mercedes junior and F2 driver Kimi Antonelli stated that taking part in the FP1 session at his home would be a special feeling for him.

Speaking to the Mercedes's official website, the Italian said:

"Taking part in my first FP1 is going to be really special. I'm really excited to drive the W15 and share the track with so many amazing drivers. I can't wait for it! Making my F1 session debut in front of my home crowd too is incredible. I'm looking forward to learning a lot but also helping contribute to the team's weekend."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff added that it would be an 'emotional moment' as he had seen the Italian grow since he was 11 (via F1.com):

“It’s going to be a really emotional moment. We’ve followed him since he was 11 and a baby go-kart driver. To see him drive out on Friday in FP1, in Monza, in front of the Tifosi, having an Italian kid in a competitive car…. I think that will be something that everybody in Italy can be very proud of.”

There have been rumors that Mercedes might announce Kimi Antonelli as their second driver for the 2025 season at the Italian Grand Prix this weekend.

