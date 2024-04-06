2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix: Starting lineup for the race explored as Max Verstappen edges Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez for pole position

The 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix qualifying session has ended with Max Verstappen taking pole position, closely followed by his Red Bull teammate, Sergio Perez.

The defending world champion had a horrendous race weekend at the Australian GP, where he had to retire early from the race due to a major brake failure that caused a puncture. This resulted in Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz winning at Albert Park. Sergio Perez was also unable to bag a podium finish and ended up in P5.

Coming into Japan, Red Bull looked strong during practice and qualifying sessions. Max Verstappen topped the timing sheets in first and third practice sessions, and bagged pole position around Suzuka. The qualifying was extremely close between him and Checo. Verstappen was only 0.066 seconds faster than the Mexican.

Here is the starting grid for the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix after the qualifying session:

Max Verstappen - Red Bull Sergio Perez - Red Bull Lando Norris - McLaren Carlos Sainz - Ferrari Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin Oscar Piastri - McLaren Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes Charles Leclerc - Ferrari George Russell - Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda - Visa Cash App RB Daniel Ricciardo - Visa Cash App RB Nico Hulkenberg - Haas Valtteri Bottas - Kick Sauber Alexander Albon - Williams Esteban Ocon - Alpine Lance Stroll - Aston Martin Pierre Gasly - Alpine Kevin Magnussen - Haas Logan Sargeant - Williams Zhou Guanyu - Kick Sauber

Lewis Hamilton (P7) had a decent qualifying session in Japan, while Charles Leclerc (P8) struggled to keep up with the top drivers. Yuki Tsunoda (P10) pushed his teammate Daniel Ricciardo (P11) out of the Q3 session.

One of the biggest highlights was Alpine's Esteban Ocon (P15) managing to enter Q2 session, while his teammate Pierre Gasly (P17) was out in Q1. Another shocking highlight was when Lance Stroll (P16) was eliminated in Q1, while his teammate Fernando Alonso (P5) cruised into Q3.

Max Verstappen shares his thoughts after taking pole in the 2024 F1 Japanese GP qualifying

It was another dominant qualifying session from Max Verstappen as he took his third pole in Japan. Speaking on F1TV after qualifying, he explained how close it was with his teammate Sergio Perez at the end. He also addressed the rough tarmac of the Suzuka Circuit preventing him from pushing to the limit.

“It was quite close at the end. I think, overall, this track is very sensitive with the tires, with the Tarmac being really aggressive. When you really want to go to the limit, it doesn’t always work out,” Verstappen said.

Furthermore, he stated that the pole position and the main Grand Prix matter most.

“But nevertheless, I think what’s important is to be on pole. Of course, you want every lap to be perfect, but around a track like this, that’s not always the case. But overall, a very good day, a good starting position for tomorrow and, of course, tomorrow is what counts,” he added.

Max Verstappen is currently leading the 2024 F1 drivers' championship by 51 points, followed by Charles Leclerc with 47 points and Sergio Perez with 46 points.