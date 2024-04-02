2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

F1 circus will head to Suzuka to host the annual Japanese Grand Prix at one of the most iconic tracks in the world, the Suzuka International Circuit, this weekend.

Formula 1 will race in the country of the rising sun in April, letting go of its usual September slot, due to its bid to make the sport more sustainable and carbon-free by 2030. Japan is the second of the three fly-away races being held in the Spring of the 2024 season.

Heading into the Japanese Grand Prix, the season has kicked into gear after Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz's win in Melbourne to break Max Verstappen's nine-race winning streak. However, the Red Bull driver would hope for something similar to what he delivered last year in Suzuka and get back to winning ways.

However, the weather might have a part to play in Suzuka this weekend as some showers are expected throughout the three days. As per Williams F1's official website, below is the weather forecast for the Japanese Grand Prix:

FRIDAY - FP1 AND FP2

Forecast: Overcast conditions with a gentle breeze and hint of light rain as the day progresses.

Temperature: 14C / 57F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 5%

SATURDAY - FP3 AND QUALIFYING

Forecast: Cloudy conditions with light winds and light rain showers.

Temperature: 16C / 60F

Chance of precipitation: 20%

SUNDAY - RACE

Forecast: Cloudy with a possibility of light rain showers.

Highest temperature: 18C / 64F

Chance of precipitation: 30%

Nico Hulkenberg chimes in on racing at the 'iconic' Japanese Grand Prix

Haas F1 driver Nico Hulkenberg stated that the Suzuka International Circuit is a 'classic track' and its technical aspect makes it difficult for drivers to nail a perfect qualifying lap.

While previewing the Japanese Grand Prix, the German driver said (via PitPass):

"The track is a classic and definitely iconic. It's technical and challenging, so it's difficult to get the perfect lap in qualifying, it's not an easy one to get right, so that makes it interesting. The fans are always enthusiastic and passionate - that's always an experience - and the fans give amazing gifts, I bring extra luggage to take them home in!

"I think Suzuka is a mixture of low-, medium-, and high-speed, and it's maybe the first time this year that we'll be going to a high-degradation circuit, so it will be interesting for us to learn and see where we stand regarding that."

Nico Hulkenberg would hope to make it a hattrick of points-scoring finishes in Suzuka, having previously scored in Jeddah and Melbourne in 2024. He finished 14th in Japan last year, just ahead of his teammate Kevin Magnussen.