2024 F1 Miami GP: What does the starting grid look like?

The starting grid for the 2024 F1 Miami GP is now ready. The entire race weekend at Miami was thrilling to witness, with the sprint qualifying, sprint race, and the Grand Prix qualifying sessions. After an electric and entertaining sprint race, all 20 drivers and 10 teams turned their focus on the main qualifying session that took place on Saturday afternoon.

The starting grid looks quite usual, with the likes of Max Verstappen, Charles Leclerc, Carlos Sainz, and Sergio Perez locking the first two rows. After a poor sprint qualifying which then got eliminated in SQ2, both Mercedes drivers George Russell and Lewis Hamilton managed to enter Q3 for the Grand Prix and secure P7 and P8, respectively.

Nico Hulkenberg had another great session after scoring two points in the sprint race. The German entered the Q3 session and secured P9 for the race. On the other hand, both Aston Martin drivers, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso struggled to get out of Q2.

Daniel Ricciardo also had a surprisingly poor qualifying session for the Grand Prix, especially considering his brilliant sprint qualifying performance. While the Australian secured P4 for the sprint race, he was knocked out of Q1 after finishing P18. He was later given a three-place grid penalty for overtaking under the safety car period during the sprint race. Hence, Ricciardo will start the main race from P20.

Here is the grid for the 2024 F1 Miami GP:

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Sergio Perez, Red Bull Lando Norris, McLaren Oscar Piastri, McLaren George Russell, Mercedes Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Nico Hulkenberg, Haas Yuki Tsunoda, RB Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Pierre Gasly, Alpine Esteban Ocon, Alpine Alex Albon, Williams Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Valtteri Bottas, Sauber Logan Sargeant, Williams Kevin Magnussen, Haas Zhou Guanyu, Sauber Daniel Ricciardo, RB

Max Verstappen addresses his struggles to clock a fast lap after bagging pole position for Miami GP

Despite taking pole position for the 2024 F1 Miami GP, Max Verstappen talked about how his struggles to find the right car and tire feeling over one lap around the Miami International Autodrome.

Speaking to F1.com after the Miami GP qualifying session, the Red Bull star said:

"I don’t know what it is, but every single year that we come here I find it extremely difficult to be very consistent with the car feeling, the tire feeling, over one lap. It’s just super hard to make sure that Sector 1 feels good and Sector 3 at the end of the lap... to make that happen together is incredibly tough."

So far, Max Verstappen has bagged pole position in every single race in the 2024 F1 season. If this continues, the Dutchman could break the record for most consecutive pole positions, currently held by Ayrton Senna (8).