2024 F1 Monaco GP Qualifying: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

The F1 circus has already arrived at Monte Carlo for the 2024 F1 Monaco GP. After Friday's practice sessions, teams and drivers are now gearing up for the qualifying session on Saturday (25 May).

The Monaco GP is one of the most prestigious races in the entire sport. The principality has been hosting motorsports races since 1929, long before F1's World Championship began. The tight street track demands the utmost skill and reflex from drivers and punishes them for even the slightest of mistakes.

Previously at Imola GP, Max Verstappen initially struggled in the practice sessions, but was able to bag pole position. In the Grand Prix, he was able to keep the lead for most laps but was chased by McLaren's Lando Norris in the latter stages of the race.

By the end, Norris was quite close to overtaking Verstappen, but the Red Bull star ultimately bagged the win. The McLaren driver finished second, while Charles Leclerc came in at third place.

In Monaco, the teams completed the first two practice sessions on Friday (24 May) and are now focused on qualifying. Qualifying at Monaco is as important as the race since overtaking is extremely difficult on the narrow track.

Everything to know about the 2024 F1 Monaco GP qualifying session

Expand Tweet

Timing for the Monaco GP qualifying session

The qualifying session at Monaco will be held on Saturday, 25 May, 2024. Here is a list of timings for the session for different time zones:

CEST - 4:00 to 5:00 pm (track time)

GMT - 2:00 to 3:00 pm

BST - 3:00 to 4:00 pm

IST - 7:30 to 8:30 pm

EST/EDT - 10:00 to 11:00 am

PST/PDT - 7:00 to 8:00 am

Since the qualifying session at Monaco will be viewed by millions of F1 fans worldwide, all the time zones cannot be mentioned here. To ensure followers don't miss any on-track action, they can take one of the above times and convert it to their time zone.

Where to watch the Monaco GP qualifying session

It is safe to say that the Monaco GP qualifying session will be a thrilling race, determining who will race in the GP in what position. Qualifying will most likely air on the majority of sports channels that have F1's broadcasting rights.

The following is a list of a few TV channels and streaming platforms that will showcase the Monaco qualifying in specific nations. (Broadcast information taken from F1.com):

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports

Monaco - Canal+

To find out which sports channel in their area will be broadcasting the qualifying action at Monaco, F1 fans can also check their local TV listings. Furthermore, they can also head to the sport's official website and check the broadcasting information from the Grand Prix schedule page.

The official streaming service for the sport, F1TV, will also be streaming the qualifying session. It is a paid service that showcases a live track map, a comprehensive timing sheet, and even views from on-board cameras for each driver.