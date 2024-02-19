2024 F1 Pre-Season test: Timings, where to watch, and more

The 2024 F1 pre-season testing is just a few days away. All 10 teams have revealed their new cars and will soon hit the Bahrain International Circuit to test them.

The pre-season test will go on for three days, starting on Wednesday, February 21, and ending on Friday, February 23. The timing of the practice session will be from 7 am to 4 pm GMT (12:30 pm to 9:30 pm IST; 8 am to 5 pm BST; 2 am to 11 am ET). This gives drivers and teams ample time to get to know their new cars and tune them for most scenarios.

F1 fans can watch the entire nine-hour-long pre-season tests on F1 TV if they have a pro subscription. Alternatively, several TV channels such as Sky Sports, ESPN, C4, Viaplay, etc., will also broadcast the sessions live. Fans can check the local listings to see which TV channel will be broadcasting the sessions.

The pre-season test will be held on the Bahrain International Circuit. The Middle Eastern country has been hosting the test sessions since 2021, and once in 2014. Apart from that, the pre-season tests were mainly held at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

These testing sessions before the 2024 F1 season usually get a lot of attention since racing-deprived fans love to see cars back on track, even though they are not racing or flying at qualifying speeds.

Lewis Hamilton expressed his excitement for the 2024 F1 pre-season testing

Apart from fans, drivers also get thrilled when it comes to pre-season testing. Lewis Hamilton recently expressed how excited he is to arrive in Bahrain and see cars from other teams and start comparing them to each other. He said (via Mercedes F1):

"Next week, I'm really excited. We get to Bahrain, two weeks before the first race. That's where you get to see all the other cars come out of the garage and you get to see and compare and look at the detailing between different cars."

During the tests, all the teams and drivers will get to know what their competitors were working on for the 2024 season. As soon as the pre-season begins, teams will start improving and changing setups to be ahead of their rivals. Moreover, some can even sandbag and show their true pace later at the opening race in Bahrain.