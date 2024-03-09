2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP: Where to watch the race, timings, all you need to know

After the qualifying session of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP, it is now time for the main Grand Prix. This will be the fourth race held in Saudi Arabia. The Jeddah Corniche Circuit is known for being one of the fastest tracks on the calendar. It's high-speed corners and long straights make it a thrilling spectacle for F1 fans.

The 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP will be held on Saturday, March 9, at 20:00 (08:00 pm) local time. Here are the race timings for some of the time zones across the world:

GMT - 17:00

IST - 22:30

ET - 12:00

BRT - 14:00

PT - 09:00

CET - 18:00

AEDT - 04:00

JST - 02:00

EAT - 20:00

CST - 09:00

The reason why the Saudi Arabian GP is being held on a Saturday is because of the holy month of Ramadan, which starts on Sunday, March 10.

The Saudi Arabian GP will be televised live on various sports channels like Sky Sports, ESPN, Fox Sports, DAZN, Canal+, beIN Sports, and many more. Fans can check their local TV listings to find out which channel in their region is broadcasting the race. Apart from that, they can also subscribe to F1TV, the sport's official streaming service that not only streams every Formula 1 race session but also F2, F3, and Formula Academy races as well.

Starting grid for the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

The qualifying session of the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP was thrilling to witness because of the high-speed nature of the track. Max Verstappen continued his dominance and topped the timing sheets in Q3, followed by Charles Leclerc and Sergio Perez finishing second and third, respectively.

Here is the entire starting grid for the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP:

Max Verstappen - Red Bull Charles Leclerc - Ferrari Sergio Perez - Red Bull Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin Oscar Piastri - McLaren Lando Norris - McLaren George Russell - Mercedes Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda - Visa Cash App RB Lance Stroll - Aston Martin Oliver Bearman - Ferrari Alex Albon - Williams Kevin Magnussen - Haas Daniel Ricciardo - Visa Cash App RB Nico Hulkenberg - Haas Valtteri Bottas - Kick Sauber Esteban Ocon - Alpine Pierre Gasly - Alpine Logan Sargeant - Williams Zhou Guanyu - Kick Sauber

Zhou Guanyu had the worst qualifying session since he was not even able to clock a single fast lap. He was unable to get out on track in Q1 due to a major issue on his car. Though the mechanics did their best to fix the car as quickly as possible, he was unable to reach the start/finish line in time to start his flying lap.

Nico Hulkenberg also had a poor end to his qualifying session. In Q2, his car's engine simply gave way and switched off during his flying lap. He had to pull over to the side of the track which caused a brief red flag.