2024 Japanese Grand Prix: How to watch, stream online, TV schedule, and more

The F1 circus would soon arrive in the land of the rising sun for the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix. The single-seater racing series has already been to Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and Australia for the first three races of the 2024 F1 season.

Max Verstappen continued his dominant run in 2024 and comfortably won two of the first three races. However, he shockingly suffered a brake failure at the Australian GP and had to retire from the race, allowing Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz to win at Albert Park. Mercedes struggled in Australia as both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell retired from the race due to engine failure and an accident, respectively.

Here is everything to know about the upcoming 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix.

Timings for all sessions

Here is the complete schedule for the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix:

Thursday, April 5

Practice 1: 2:30 to 3:30 am GMT (3:30 to 4:30 am BST) (8:00 to 9:00 am IST)

Practice 2: 6:00 to 7:00 am GMT (7:00 to 8:00 am BST) (11:30 am to 12:30 pm IST)

Friday, April 6

Practice 3: 2:30 to 3:30 am GMT (3:30 to 4:30 am BST) (8:00 to 9:00 am IST)

Qualifying: 6:00 to 7:00 am GMT (7:00 to 8:00 am BST) (11:30 am to 12:30 pm IST)

Saturday, April 7

Japanese Grand Prix: 5:00 am GMT (6:00 am BST) (10:30 am IST)

It is safe to say that the race in Japan will be watched by millions of fans. Thus, they can simply take one of the timings provided and calculate when the sessions will be live in their time zone.

Where to watch the Japanese Grand Prix

Like every other F1 race, the 2024 F1 Japanese Grand Prix will also be broadcast on several TV channels worldwide. Here is a list of some popular sports channels that will broadcast the race:

UK - Sky Sports, Channel 4

USA - ESPN

India - FanCode, F1TV

Australia - Fox Sports

Japan - Fuji TV, DAZN

Enthusiasts can check their local TV listings to find more channels broadcasting the Japanese GP in their area.

In addition to being broadcast on television, every race session will also be live-streamed on the official F1 TV website and app. Fans can purchase a membership to get an in-depth viewing experience, with onboard cameras for each driver, a live timing screen, and a track map.