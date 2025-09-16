2025 F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

F1 is prepared to return to Baku as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the next stop on the 2025 Formula 1 calendar. This is set to be the 8th running of the Grand Prix, and the 9th race on the Baku street circuit, including the European GP held here back in 2016.

The race, while fairly new, has produced some of the best action on the entire calendar in the past few years. The fast-paced nature of the track and the extremely long main back/main straight also promise the best overtaking actions; meanwhile, the close to 90° corners are just as challenging for the drivers right after the straight. Drivers also brush through some of the city's most ancient structures as they corner extremely slowly on the castle section, which eventually leads to the track's third sector and the main straight.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the 17th round of the 2025 season. McLaren will have a shot at settling down their Constructors' Championship if their drivers manage to bring in a 1 - 2 finish; meanwhile, the Drivers' Championship between both drivers is set to continue.

Official Track Timings for the 2025 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

The 2025 Azerbaijan GP will be a normal full weekend of racing, beginning on Friday, the 19th of September. Here are the official track timings of the race (in 12-hour format):

Friday:

Practice 1 - 19th September (12:30 PM to 01:30 PM)

Practice 2 - 19th September (04:00 PM to 05:00 PM)

Saturday:

Practice 3 - 20th September (12:30 PM to 01:30 PM)

Qualifying - 20th September (04:00 PM to 05:00 PM)

Sunday:

Race - 21st September (03:00 PM)

Here are the session timings as per different time zones:

Session BST ET IST FP1 09:30 AM 04:30 AM 02:00 PM FP2 01:00 PM 08:00 AM 05:30 PM FP3 09:30 AM 04:40 AM 02:00 PM Qualifying 01:00 PM 08:00 AM 05:30 PM Race 12:00 PM 07:00 AM 04:30 PM

The 2025 running of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be available to stream widely on the F1TV app and website in all available countries. Moreover, select broadcasters, including Sky Sports F1, ViaPlay, ESPN, ServusTV, Fox Sports, Network 10, and other subscription-based services such as FanCode, will also be streaming the race live for the viewers.

The race is expected to produce quite a few entertaining overtakes. While none of the top teams have revealed any upgrades that they might introduce, the race would still be exciting owing to how close the field is within the top five and the midfield.

While McLaren dominates, Ferrari is in a battle with Mercedes to save their second spot in the Constructors' Championship. Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been in a battle within the top three drivers since the start of the season, and Williams Racing will be looking to save their fifth spot by scoring some points in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

