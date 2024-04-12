2025 F1 calendar: Australia returns as inaugural race of the season, full schedule explored

The 2025 F1 calendar has been unveiled which will feature a record-equalling 24 races from March to December, similar to the 2024 season.

The pinnacle of motorsport has been enjoying a golden period in terms of interest from fans across the globe who are eager to see the fastest cars racing in different countries. The sport has been quick to pounce on its popularity as it will be racing in 24 different countries this year.

F1 will once again have 24 races in 2025 but has made slight tweaks to the calendar to become sustainable and efficient. The first race of the season would be held in Melbourne followed by the fly-away races in China and Japan.

As a consequence, Bahrain and Saudi Arabia have been shifted to April because of the Ramadan festivities in March.

Below is the full 2025 calendar:

As per F1.com, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem spoke about the sport's focus on the "health and well-being of traveling staff" and making Formula 1 more sustainable, saying:

“The 2025 FIA Formula One World Championship calendar, approved by the World Motor Sport Council, is a further illustration of our collective mission of meeting sustainability objectives through the regionalization of events.

"While our focus is on the overall stability of Formula 1, we also have a shared duty to the environment and to the health and well-being of traveling staff."

F1 CEO gives his take on the 2025 calendar

Formula 1 CEO Stefano Domenicali stated that the 2025 season is a special one for the sport as it will mark 75 years of the FIA Formula One World Championship.

As quoted by the aforementioned source, the Italian said:

“2025 will be a special year as we celebrate the 75th Anniversary of the FIA Formula One World Championship, and it’s that legacy and experience that allows us to deliver such a strong calendar.

“Once again, we’ll visit 24 incredible venues around the world, delivering top-class racing, hospitality, and entertainment, which will be enjoyed by millions of fans worldwide."

Domenicali paid tribute to the F1 teams and drivers, terming them 'the heroes of our sport' while also thanking "fans around the world for continuing to follow Formula 1 with such incredible enthusiasm.”

It would be interesting to see if the sport has any Sprint races in the 2025 season as they have not mentioned in the official calendar.