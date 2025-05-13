2025 F1 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

F1 will host the 30th edition of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend at the iconic Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola. The track in the Bologna region has been witness to some of the most historic moments in the sport's history and has always attracted Tifosi in massive numbers.

It first hosted a race in 1980 when it was the official Italian GP, as the Monza track was undergoing an upgrade. However, it stayed on the F1 calendar as the San Marino GP until 2006. It once again returned to the sport during the COVID-19 pandemic and has maintained a permanent status ever since as the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

However, its current contract with the sport expires at the end of the 2025 season, with this year being the last edition for some time. Over the years, many teams have conducted in-season testing sessions at the Imola track due to its layout being the perfect blend of medium and high speed.

Heading into this year's race, it plays host to the first race of the second triple header of the season and kicks off the all-important European leg. As per Williams's official website, below is the weather forecast for the upcoming 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix:

Friday - FP1 and FP2

Forecast: Sunny intervals across the day.

Temperature: 18C / 64F

Chance of precipitation: 20%

Saturday - FP3 and Qualifying

Forecast: Cloudy start, clearing during the afternoon.

Temperature: 19C / 66F

Chance of precipitation: 30%

Sunday - Race

Forecast: Light cloud, brightening up in the afternoon. Chance of rain in the early afternoon.

Highest temperature: 20C / 68F

Chance of precipitation: 40%

Mercedes team boss previews the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix this weekend

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff stated that the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix would be the perfect platform for the German team to bring in upgrades that they had been working hard on in the 2025 season.

As per PitPass, the Austrian reflected on the weekend and said:

"Our focus is on making gains on that final point as we begin the European leg of the season. The team at Lauda Drive have been working hard to do that, and we will be bringing several updates over the coming races. F1 is a relative game, though, and we know our competitors will make progress too. It will be interesting to see how that plays out on track."

"Imola also marks Kimi's first home race. He grew up nearby in Bologna, and it will be a special occasion for him. But it's a race that pays 25 points, like every other, and that's the only thing that counts at the end of the season," Wolff added.

Mercedes have not won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix since the 2020 season and have failed failed to score a podium since 2021.

