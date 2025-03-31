  • home icon
  2025 F1 Japanese GP weather forecast: Could rain play spoilsport?

By Devang Chauhan
Modified Mar 31, 2025 08:59 GMT
The Suzuka International Circuit will once again host the annual Japanese GP this weekend as the racing action returns to the "land of the rising sun". The iconic track has been a fan and driver's favorite for several years and produces eye-catching speed on its 'figure eight' track layout.

Heading into the third race of the 2025 season, the driver's championship is finely poised after the McLaren duo of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri each shared a race win, with Lewis Hamilton winning in a Ferrari at the China Sprint as well.

Ever since moving into the April slot last year, the Japanese GP has become a much more pleasant spectacle for drivers and fans alike, given it is the season of the Cherry Blossoms, away from the rainy and soggy conditions in September historically.

However, the changeable conditions are never really quite far away from Suzuka and the weather will surely play a key role in this weekend's proceedings as well. As per Weather.com, below is the weather forecast for the 2025 Japanese GP:

Friday - FP1 and FP2

Forecast: Sunny skies with little to no cloud cover

Temperature: 16C/61F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 5%

Saturday - FP3 and Qualifying

Forecast: Overcast in the morning, making way for clear skies in qualifying.

Temperature: 16C / 61F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 10%

Sunday - Race

Forecast: Overcast conditions with sporadic rain showers throughout the day

Highest temperature: 18C / 65F

Chance of precipitation: 50%

Yuki Tsunoda previews his chances ahead of the Japanese GP

Red Bull driver Yuki Tsunoda stated that he did not expect to be racing for the Austrian at the Japanese GP, which is also his home race.

Speaking at a Honda event in its Aoyama headquarters, the 24-year-old spoke about the switch to a top team from VCARB and said (via Autosport):

"To be honest, I never expected to be racing for Red Bull at the Japanese Grand Prix. This is the final year of Red Bull and Honda’s partnership, so getting to race in Suzuka as a Red Bull Racing driver feels like fate. Everything has fallen into place in just the right way for me to be standing here today.
"I don’t want to raise expectations too much, but for this Japanese Grand Prix, I want to finish on the podium. That said, I know it won’t be easy right from the start. My priority is to first understand the car, and how it behaves compared to the VCARB. If I can naturally enjoy driving it as I get familiar with it in FP1, then the results will follow. And if that leads to a podium finish, that would be incredible."

Yuki Tsunoda replaces Liam Lawson at the Red Bull F1 after the latter was demoted to VCARB after just two race weekends at the Austrian team.

