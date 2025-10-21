2025 F1 Mexican GP: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

F1 is prepared for its second consecutive leg in the Americas with the Mexican GP lined up next in the final quarter of the 2025 Formula 1 season. This will be the second consecutive race weekend after the US Grand Prix, which saw Max Verstappen clinch yet another race win, inching closer to his rivals at the top of the championship table.

The Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez circuit is characterized by its long main straight and three DRS zones. While the zone on the main straight was reduced by 75 metres in 2024, it remains the primary overtaking spot on the track. At the same time, the Mexican GP is the highest F1 race on the current track, with the track situated 2,285 metres above sea level.

The Grand Prix will be available to watch through the F1TV Subscription in available countries with the telemetry and race data. Alternatively, it will be streamed on UK TV through Sky Sports F1 and ESPN in the United States. The first practice session on Friday will be available on ESPNU; meanwhile, the remaining two FPs and the qualifying will be streamed on ESPNEWS. The main race on Sunday will then be streamed on ESPN2.

What are the timings for all the sessions throughout the 2025 F1 Mexican GP?

The 2025 Mexican Grand Prix weekend will be a usual race weekend featuring three practice sessions and qualifying on Friday and Saturday, and the main race on Sunday. The track action of the weekend will kick off on the 24th of October, at 12:30 PM, track time (CST). Essentially, this will be on the 25th of October, past midnight, for multiple countries in the Eastern hemisphere.

Here are the track timings (CST) for all the sessions of the 2025 F1 Mexican GP (24 hour format):

Friday, 24th October:

Free Practice 1: 12:30 - 13:30

Free Practice 2: 16:00 - 17:00

Saturday, 25th October:

Free Practice 3: 11:30 - 12:30

Qualifying: 15:00 - 16:00

Sunday, 26th October:

Race: 14:00 (Start time)

Here are the session timings as per different time zones:

Session BST ET IST FP1 19:30 14:30 00:00 FP2 23:00 18:00 03:30 FP3 18:30 13:30 23:00 Qualifying 22:00 17:00 02:30 Race 21:00 16:00 01:30

The Mexican GP is an interesting challenge for the drivers. Owing to the height of the circuit, the air around is not as dense, resulting in overall aerodynamic deficiancy in the cars. Despite the three long DRS zones, the overall speed of the cars remains less, making overtakes difficult for drivers who rely a lot on the rear wing opening in the cars.

