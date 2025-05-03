2025 F1 Miami GP Starting Grid: Who starts where behind Max Verstappen?

With a brilliant final flying lap, Max Verstappen claimed the 2025 Miami GP pole ahead of Lando Norris of McLaren. With this, the Dutchman claimed his third pole of the season. While the defending champion starts from P1, how's the rest of the grid line up for Sunday's race? Let's take a look.
Verstappen managed a stunning 1:26.204 on the timesheet to set himself up for the pole. He was 0.065 seconds faster than Norris, who lost time in Sector 1 of his final flying lap. Kimi Antonelli, the Sprint pole winner, qualified in P3 ahead of Championship leader, Oscar Piastri.
George Russell, who has been thoroughly consistent throughout the season, qualified in P5, ahead of Williams' Carlos Sainz. Alex Albon, another consistent driver for Williams, qualified in P7, ahead of Ferrari's Charles Leclerc. Esteban Ocon of Haas and Yuki Tsunoda of Red Bull wrapped up the top 10.
Even though Hamilton emerged as the surprise P3 in the Sprint, in the qualifying, he was out in Q2 and qualified in P12. Pierre Gasly was another name who disappointed in the qualifying as he set P18 for himself. Let's take a detailed look at how the drivers line up for Sunday's race.
Here's how the drivers line up for Sunday's Miami GP:
#1 Max Verstappen - Red Bull
#2 Lando Norris - McLaren
#3 Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
#4 Oscar Piastri - McLaren
#5 George Russell - Mercedes
#6 Carlos Sainz - Williams
#7 Alex Albon - Williams
#8 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
#9 Esteban Ocon - Haas
#10 - Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull
#11 - Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
#12 Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
#13 Gabriel Bortoleto - Kick Sauber
#14 Jack Doohan - Alpine
#15 Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
#16 Nico Hulkenberg - Kick Sauber
#17 Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
#18 Pierre Gasly - Alpine
#19 Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
#20 Oliver Bearman - Haas
Max Verstappen shared his thoughts after mega Miami GP pole performance
Max Verstappen addressed his mega pole performance at the Miami GP and shared his thoughts. Speaking about it, here's what the Red Bull star said in the post-qualifying interview:
"Yeah it's been a great Qualifying. We improved the car a tiny amount too. Q1, Q2, Q3 - just improving every run, trying to find the limit. It worked out well, I'm very happy to be on pole."
Speaking about Red Bull's race pace, he further added:
"Race pace, I don't know, we have to wait and see with the weather. We will try to maximise everything."
Saturday's pole for Sunday's race has come as a fresh breeze for the Dutch driver after Red Bull's mistake earlier in the day that cost Verstappen the Sprint points.