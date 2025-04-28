2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix: What is the weather forecast this weekend?

The sport will host its fourth edition of the Miami Grand Prix this weekend, which will also feature the Sprint format for the second time in the 2025 season. The race around the iconic Hard Rock Stadium was first featured on the F1 calendar in the 2022 season and saw huge interest from celebrities and fans alike, given it was positioned as one of the event races in the sport.

In its past three editions, the race has been held at the street track in Miami, which has produced mixed results, due to the tight and twisty nature of the track and the smoothness of the circuit.

In the 2024 edition of the race, it was McLaren driver Lando Norris who triumphed for the first time in his F1 career and denied Max Verstappen a hat-trick of race wins at the track. It also marked a turn of fortunes for the Woking-based outfit, which resulted in them winning the Constructors' Championship in 2024 and are dominating the field currently.

Several other teams would be hoping for similar fortunes from the Miami Grand Prix. Due to the time of the year, the hot and humid conditions might play a huge role in changing the complexion of the race.

As per Weather.com, below are the weather predictions for the 2025 Miami Grand Prix:

FRIDAY - FP1 AND SPRINT QUALIFYING

Forecast: Warm conditions with some clouds bringing some relief.

Temperature: 28C / 82F

Chance of precipitation: <5%

SATURDAY - SPRINT AND QUALIFYING

Forecast: Sunny with intervals of periodic clouds.

Temperature: 28C / 84F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 20%

SUNDAY - RACE

Forecast: Sunny with little to no clouds for the main race

Highest temperature: 28C / 82F

Chance of precipitation: Less than 25%

Yuki Tsunoda to do testing before the Miami Grand Prix

Red Bull informed that Yuki Tsunoda will go through a testing schedule ahead of the Miami Grand Prix and will get some time in the dominant RB19 to get himself more accustomed to the characteristics of the car.

The Japanese driver was parachuted into the RB21 after the Austrian team decided to change drivers two days into the 2025 season. The 24-year-old had no previous experience of driving the 2025 machinery before his home race in Suzuka. In his three outings, Tsunoda has managed a single point finish in Bahrain, where he finished in P9.

Speaking to The Race, Yuki Tsunoda admitted that he was still trying to understand the car, saying:

“I'm just trying to understand how this car operates, how this car performs well. I think I'm not really understanding even half of it. These things are the key that I'm trying to work really hard on to understand as soon as possible, so I can work on different sort of stuff - all sorts of development and whatever.”

Yuki Tsunoda had an excellent Miami Grand Prix last year, where he finished P7 in the VCARB ahead of the likes of George Russell and Fernando Alonso.

