2025 F1 Pre-Season Test: Where to watch, timings, all you need to know

The 2025 F1 season is here and the three-day official testing is set to begin from February 26. The testing will unfold at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir with all 10 teams taking out their 2025 season challengers on the track for the first time.

The 2025 season, which will also be the sport's 75th year, will begin on March 16 with the Australian Grand Prix. This year, the season will expand to 24 race weekends, making it the longest calendar year in the sport's history. For the season opener, teams will head to Melbourne in the month of March.

Before that, a crucial period will unfold this week. This period offers an opportunity for all teams to test their new challengers and identify shortcomings before the season-opening race.

All 10 teams will arrive at Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir for the pre-season testing. Each driver has to race for 12 hours combined in three days. Teams can either split them into multiple sessions in one day or allot a driver a day each.

Everything you need to know about the 2025 F1 Pre-Season Test

Wednesday, February 26

Day 1 session: 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM GMT (12:30 - 21:30 IST)

Thursday, February 27

Day 2 session: 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM GMT (12:30 - 21:30 IST)

Friday, February 28

Day 3 session: 7:00 AM - 4:00 PM GMT (12:30 - 21:30 IST)

Fans across the globe can convert these timings as per their time zones to catch the live action of the crucial three-day pre-season testing.

Where to watch the 2025 F1 pre-season test

The three-day testing in Bahrain will be streamed live on multiple platforms across the globe. Fans in India can tune into FanCode and F1TV live. Both will require subscription plans. Moreover, in the UK, USA, and other European countries, the testing will be broadcast and streamed live as per the local time zones.

The 2025 F1 pre-season test will be streamed live on the below-mentioned platforms:

United States: ESPN+

United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports

Italy: Sky Italia

Netherlands: Viaplay

Germany: Sky Deutschland

Canada: TSN+

Australia: Kayo, Foxtel

France: Canal+

New Zealand: Sky NZ

Japan: Fuji TV

MENA & Turkey: beIN SPORTS

India: FanCode

The rest of the world can also tune into F1TV to stream the event live. The F1TV is accessible to many countries and regions for a fee, which can be paid monthly as well as yearly.

