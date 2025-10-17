2025 United States GP Sprint: Full Starting Grid

Formula 1 is in the United States for the second time this season, as the pinnacle of motorsport hosted the United States GP at Austin, Texas. The race weekend started on Friday with the Free Practice, followed by the Sprint Qualifying, where Max Verstappen claimed the pole.
The Dutchman pulled off a stunning final flying lap, and managed to set 1:32.143 on the timesheet. He was 0.071 seconds faster than his Championship rival, Lando Norris, and 0.380 seconds faster than another rival, Oscar Piastri.
Nico Hulkenberg of Sauber surprised everyone with the time that saw him qualify in P4. Mercedes' leading man George Russell is in P5, ahead of Aston Martin's Fernando Alonso.
Former Ferrari driver, Carlos Sainz, managed P7, ahead of the driver who replaced him at Ferrari, Lewis Hamilton. Alex Albon qualified in P9, while Charles Leclerc wrapped up the Top 10 starting position.
Here is the final grid line-up for the 2025 United States GP Sprint:
#1 Max Verstappen - Red Bull
#2 Lando Norris - McLaren
#3 Oscar Piastri - McLaren
#4 Nico Hulkenberg - Kick Sauber
#5 George Russell - Mercedes
#6 Fernando Alonso - Aston Martin
#7 Carlos Sainz - Williams
#8 Lewis Hamilton - Ferrari
#9 Alex Albon - Williams
#10 Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
#11 Kimi Antonelli - Mercedes
#12 Isack Hadjar - Racing Bulls
#13 Pierre Gasly - Alpine
#14 Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
#15 Liam Lawson - Racing Bulls
#16 Oliver Bearman - Haas
#17 Franco Colapinto - Alpine
#18 Yuki Tsunoda - Red Bull
#19 Esteban Ocon - Haas
#20 Gabriel Bortoleto - Kick Sauber
United States GP pole sitter let his feelings known ahead of Saturday's Sprint
Max Verstappen, the United States GP Sprint pole sitter, shared his thoughts after claiming the pole position on Friday. Speaking to the media after the race, here's what he said:
"It's been a nice Qualifying, throughout all the segments we were quite close, just about putting it all together, which is not easy when you go to the soft compounds."
"Excited for tomorrow, happy for today. This has been a very good day for us. I'll try and have a good start. I hope we have good pace in the [Sprint] but we'll find out tomorrow," he further added. (Via Sky Sports)
Currently, Max Verstappen is in P3 in the Drivers' Championship with 273 points after 18 races and three sprints. He is trailing McLaren's Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris by 63 and 41 points, respectively.