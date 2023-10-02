2026 F1 regulations aimed at shorter and narrower cars with 40% less downforce: Reports

It is being reported that the 2026 F1 regulations will aim for shorter and narrower cars than the current generation which will also decrease its downforce by 40%.

The sport will introduce new engine regulations from the 2026 season that will see the MGU-K being removed from the current Turbo-Hybrid power units being used in the sport.

There have been several updates being shared by the sport regarding the development of the new engines and how they will make the already heavy cars even heavier.

However, as reported by AMuS, the increasing weight of the power unit will be compensated by making the width of the car smaller from 200 to 190 centimeters, and the overall wheelbase from 360 to 340 centimeters. It is also being reported that F1 will shift to six gears instead of its eight gearbox in the new regulations.

Smaller cars will also mean less downforce produced from the wings, with initial calculations suggesting a reduction of some 40 percent from the reduced air volume and car area.

Red Bull F1 team boss gives his take on the new engine regulations

Red Bull team Principal Christain Horner had been one of the first to raise a few concerns regarding the new regulations and asked the FIA to intervene. He stated that he was now happier with the development and the direction of the new regulations.

While appearing on the ESPN's Unlapped podcast, Horner said:

“I think things are moving in the right direction. Some of the stuff that the FIA have been looking at, they seem to be moving very much in a route that is going to produce competitive racing in 2026."

“So yeah, I think it’s an important one that we need to get right and work collectively. That’s where sometimes, I think, self-interest needs to be left behind for the benefit of the sport. Things are definitely moving in the right direction now for 2026.”

Horner also took shots at his rival and Mercedes F1 team boss Toto Wolff and told Sky Sports:

“Unfortunately, that’s typically Toto where he’s just focused on self-performance. My interest is actually about the sport rather than self-gain. It’s still way too early to say who’s going to have a competitive or uncompetitive engine in 2026."

"For me, the most important thing is from a sports point of view, that we all have a collective responsibility to work with the FIA and the commercial rights holder to ensure that the product is as good as it can be, otherwise, we’ve all failed.”

It will be fascinating to see if there are any further developments in the new F1 engine regulations ahead of the 2026 season.