2026 F1 Regulations: Lighter, nimble cars a focus in the new era of Formula 1

Formula 1 is heading towards a new dawn in 2026, with the FIA releasing the regulations that will define the next era of F1. The "future-focused" regulations will make the cars lighter and nimbler while meeting the sports sustainability goals.

The new rules aimed at improving raceability and closer racing will bring major changes to the power unit and the chassis of the single-seaters. There are plenty of exciting changes to look forward to, as the sport embraces a new look in 2026.

The FIA unveiled the regulations on June 6, providing a first glance at the future of the sport. There are striking differences that meet the eye, as the front wing and the rear wing will take on new looks, while the overall dimensions of the car have been reduced.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Let us take a glance over the major rule changes that are set to change the sport in 2026.

Chassis

The new regulation cars will be smaller and lighter, with a reduced wheelbase. The weight of the future F1 cars will be around 768 kg, a 30kg reduction from the current minimum weight of 798kg. The wheelbase will be reduced from its current dimensions of 3600mm to 3400mm, while the width goes down from 2000mm to 1900mm.

The 18-inch wheels will continue to be used in the next era, while the width of both the front and rear tires has been reduced. With the above-mentioned changes, F1 aims for a 55% reduction in drag with a 30% reduction in downforce.

Aerodynamics

There are some exciting changes in the aero concept for 2026, with the FIA removing the ban on active aerodynamic systems. There will be movable front wing and rear wing components, aimed at increasing downforce in the corners and reducing drag on the straights.

F1 has introduced a default 'Z-mode' for the corners, with a low-drag 'X-mode' for the straights, activated by the driver. The front wings are narrower than the current spec, while the rear wings return to the previous simplified form. There will be no DRS system, which will be replaced by an 'Override Mode' similar to the push-to-pass boost in IndyCar.

The wheel arches introduced in 2022 will be gone, while the underbody of the car will feature a partially flat floor and a lower-powered diffuser, which will reduce the downforce created by the ground effect. With these changes, F1 aims to improve raceability and closer racing.

Power units

The regulations surrounding the power units were released a couple of years ago, with the recent report furnishing more details. For 2026 and beyond, F1 cars will have the ICE, and the battery elements will produce an equal amount of power.

The power generated by the combustion engine has been reduced to 400kW, while the power from the battery side has increased threefold from 120kW in the current regulations to 350kW. This will increase sustainability, as 100% sustainable fuels will power the ICE. The MGu-H component has been completely removed.

A "Manual Override" mode has been introduced, which will increase overtaking opportunities by providing 350kW battery override to the trailing car for speeds up to 337kph and +0.5MJ extra energy. For the leading car, however, deployment of energy will reduce after reaching a speed of 290kph, reaching zero at 355kph.

F1 CEO comments on the significant regulation changes in 2026

The 2026 regulations changes will be one of the most significant overhauls in recent years after switching to hybrids in 2014. F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali believes these changes will propel the sport to new heights, with closer and exciting racing.

"These regulations mark a significant moment in the future of our sport as we look forward to a new generation of car and power unit that aims to give our fans closer and exciting racing," Domenicali said in a statement.

The F1 CEO reckoned that the presence of six engine suppliers for 2026 and beyond, indicates that the sport will reach its strong position as the pinnacle of motorsports.

"We enter this new regulatory cycle with the sport in the strongest position it has ever been, and I am confident that the work done by the FIA to create these regulations will further strengthen the position of the sport around the world," he added.

Along with current engine manufacturers - Ferrari, Mercedes, Alpine, and Red Bull (RBPT), Honda will return in 2026 along with Audi entering the sport.