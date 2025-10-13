21-year-old driver primary contender to replace Franco Colapinto, confirms Alpine

Alpine's managing director, Steve Nielsen, has confirmed that reserve driver Paul Aron (finished third in the 2024 F2 championship) is a primary candidate for the 2026 seat to replace Franco Colapinto. The latter has so far had 12 starts in the ongoing 2025 season, but has yet to amass even a single point.

Ad

Alpine dropped Esteban Ocon (currently driving for Haas) ahead of last year's Abu Dhabi GP to give Jack Doohan an opportunity. The Australian driver was also given the first six races this year to showcase his skills.

However, with the team management not being satisfied enough with Doohan's performances, he was replaced from Round 7 onwards by Franco Colapinto.

While the Argentine driver has had a tough run, he has managed to outqualify senior driver Pierre Gasly in the last three races. Steve Nielsen has indicated that if Colapinto can sustain his positive run, then there would be no reason to replace him for 2026.

Ad

Trending

"Pierre is a very experienced driver. We measure Franco against Pierre. And he's done a really good job in the last three races. If that continues, I see no reason why he can't stay in the seat but that decision is still some way away yet." (Via: GPFans).

However, he has also made it known that the 21-year-old reserve driver Paul Aron is also a strong contender in case Colapinto fails to impress going forward. On whether anyone else is also in the mix for the 2026 seat, he added:

Ad

"Whether anybody else is, I don't think so at the moment."

Only six Grand Prix events are remaining on the 2025 race calendar.

Pierre Gasly is contracted to Alpine on a multi-year deal

F1 Grand Prix Of Singapore - Source: Getty

While Paul Aron is a candidate to replace Franco Colapinto for the second Alpine seat for 2026, Pierre Gasly secured his long-term future with the team on September 6 by signing a multi-year deal.

Ad

The 29-year-old has been driving for the team since 2023, and following his contract extension until 2028, he added the following:

"I’m thrilled to commit my long-term future to Alpine. As a Frenchman, especially, driving for a French car company, it makes me feel very proud. Since I joined in 2023, I have always felt that this team is the right place to be for the future."

Ad

"Flavio’s support and belief in me, Francois’ commitment to the Formula 1 project, as well as the people we have in Enstone made this a natural decision and I want to be here in years to come and deliver on our joint objective: to win races and World Championships." Via F1.

In the ongoing 2025 Formula 1 season, the Enstone-based Alpine is in last place in the Constructors' Championship. After the first 18 races, the team has only been able to conjure up 20 points. Ninth-placed Haas is on 46.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishabh Negi Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports (4000+). When not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains, and exploring scenic places. Additionally, he is an ardent supporter of the Arsenal Football Club. Know More