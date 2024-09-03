Aston Martin owner Lawrence Stroll dropped a huge hint of going all out to sign F1 aero wizard Adrian Newey. The Red Bull employee announced earlier in the season that he would be leaving the Milton-Keynes outfit at the end of the season. Many teams were interested in signing arguably F1’s greatest designer.

While initial reports linked him to a move to Ferrari, Aston Martin have emerged as front runners to sign the British veteran. In an interview with Bloomberg TV, $3.9B-worth Business mogul (according to Forbes) Lawrence Stroll was asked about Aston Martin signing Newey.

The Aston Martin owner stated:

“I certainly hope so. Adrian and I have been talking not only for months but actually for years. Adrian is clearly the most talented and gifted individual in F1 based on his track record and history. In addition to being a hell of a gentleman. So, I’d be very excited for Adrian to join our team, as I think every other Formula One team would feel.”

The Canadian was also asked if he was doing everything he could to sign the Red Bull man.

Stroll added:

"You can definitely assume that."

Aston Martin enjoyed an impressive season last year and finished 5th in the constructors championship. However, they have struggled this year and have lost ground to their rivals.

Adrian Newey to Aston Martin deal could reportedly be announced at the next F1 race in Baku

As Silly season peaks, F1 fans and teams alike are waiting to see Adrian Newey's next move. He's perhaps the only guy in F1 currently, whose movement is more talked about than a driver. However, the secret could soon be unveiled to the rest of the F1 faithful after a recent report talked about Adrian Newey's next destination.

The 65-year-old will be announced as an Aston Martin figure in the upcoming Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku. According to Racingnews365:

“Adrian Newey has turned his back on linking up with Lewis Hamilton at Ferrari as the design guru is due to be confirmed by Aston Martin ahead of the next grand prix in Azerbaijan."

Newey earlier expressed his 'regret' of not working with Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso. While most of the fans saw the Brit fulfilling one of his desires with the 7-time champion, it's Alonso who seems destined to work with the F1 design guru.

Moreover, with new F1 regulations just around the corner, it seems like the perfect time for Newey to join his new team and learn about their dynamics.

