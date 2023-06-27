3 major investments of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney’s Alpine F1 deal investing partners RedBird Capital

The Alpine F1 team received a major investment from groups of companies that made their evaluation large. They have received a surge of €200 million which will prove to be beneficial in the team's development and further plans to battle with others on top of the standings.

Ryan Reynold's investment group, Maximum Effort Investment is one of the groups who have bought 24% stakes in the Formula 1 team. American firms Otro Capital and RedBird Capital Partners, are the other two groups who have shared the investment.

RedBird Capital Partners is one of the biggest investment firms on the market. It has provided millions of dollars worth of investment to many known companies around the world, and the Alpine F1 team is going to be one of them now.

Here are some of the most renowned companies RedBird Capital have invested in.

AC Milan

Associazione Calcio Milan, more popularly known as AC Milan, is one of the most popular Italian football clubs that play in the Serie A league. Back in August of 2022, RedBird Capital Partners invested €1.2 billion in the football club, making it one of the biggest investments.

Dream11

Dream11 is a popular Indian application that provides users with a platform to play fantasy sports like cricket, hockey, futsal, etc. In 2019, it became the first Indian fantasy platform to reach a valuation of $1 billion, hence, becoming a unicorn. In late 2021, Dream11 was funded by a group of investors, one of which was RedBird. The total investment raised $840 million.

Fenway Sports Group

The FSG is an American conglomerate of sports holdings that owns NASCAR's RFK Racing, NHL's Pittsburg Penguins, MLB's Boston Red Sox, and Premier League's Liverpool F.C. Being such a major sports group, they sold a £533 million stake to RedBird in March 2021.

What is Alpine F1 team's worth after a multi-million investment?

The 24% stake that the investors have bought in Alpine is valued at around €200 million. This revalued the team up to €900 million, as marked by F1. This will enable the team to work on their 'Mountain Climber' plan, which is basically to win the world championship.

Although they stand fifth in the F1 constructor's championship currently with 44 points, they are still aiming to be the world champions in the long run. The performance this season seems to be a little better than in 2022, Esteban Ocon scored his first podium since 2021 at Monaco this season.

