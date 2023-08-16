3 successful F1 team principals that had no motorsport background before they joined the sport

F1 is a sport that requires immense experience and years of training from both the drivers and the teams. Team principals play one of the most important roles as they are the ones who guide the entire crew in the right direction.

While one might wonder whether becoming the head of a Formula 1 team requires years' worth of work and a large portfolio, multiple people have proven throughout the history of the sport that all it requires is dedication and leadership. There have been many iconic team principals; Christian Horner at Red Bull and Toto Wolff are good examples. Horner has plenty of motorsports experience under his belt, while Wolff does not. Both team principals have proven their worth with immense success in the sport.

Who were the F1 team principals with little to no experience in motorsports?

There have been multiple people who have guided their teams to success; in one way or another, while not carrying enough experience in motorsports. Let's take a look at a few of them.

#3 Flavio Briatore - Benetton Formula

Briatore during the 2023 Azerbaijan GP (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Neither did Briatore have a motorsport-related background, he also did not have an immense interest in the world of F1. However, he was appointed as Benetton Formula's commercial director and eventually promoted to the team principal. It was Briatore who influenced Michael Schumacher to sign with the team, who then went on to win his first two titles.

#2 Vijay Mallya - Force India F1 Team

Vijay Mallya with his Sahara Force India Crew (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Vijay Mallya had negligible experience in motorsports, but had a Formula 1 team of his own and managed it well. The Indian businessman bought Spyker F1 in 2007 and rebranded it as Force India Formula 1 Team. While they were only average in the initial seasons, the midfield was marked by their performance in later seasons. Under Mallya, they were fourth in the standings twice, consecutively in 2016 and 2017.

Drivers like Sergio Perez and Esteban Ocon marked their seats in the team, however, the downfall was inevitable after Mallya was accused of defaulting on loans and fraud. He couldn't afford to run the team anymore, and it was taken over by Lawrence Stroll, who rebranded it to Racing Point and currently runs the outfit as Aston Martin.

#1 Toto Wolff - Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team

Wolff during the Belgian Grand Prix (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Toto Wolff is one of the most influential figures on the grid. Although he had a little bit of racing experience in the '90s, a solid chunk of his professional life is in the world of business. He entered Formula 1 after buying a share of Williams and joining their board of directors. He then left the team in 2013 to join Mercedes as their executive director, acquiring 30% of the team with a further 10% by former driver Niki Lauda.

Since then, joining the sport for business has been secondary for him as he has been managing the team all too well. Lewis Hamilton won six titles with them, one of them by Nico Rosberg. Mercedes itself won the constructor's championship for eight consecutive years, making them one of the most powerful teams on the grid.