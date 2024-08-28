3-time F1 champion Max Verstappen trolls Premier League club Arsenal with savage dig on his livestream

  • home icon
By Akshat Kabra
Modified Aug 28, 2024 10:42 GMT
Max Verstappen recently took a humorous jibe at Arsenal FC (Images via Getty)
Max Verstappen recently took a jibe at Premier League football club Arsenal on his eSports team Redline's Twitch livestream. He joked that the team cannot perform under pressure.

In a recent team Redline's Twitch stream, several members of the eSports team, including Verstappen, played a few matches of EA FC 24. Popular sim racer Jarno Opmeer was also present, having recently joined Red Bull's F1 eSports team.

While playing the game, Luke Crane, the regular presenter on Redline's Twitch stream, made a comment regarding Arsenal.

"Arsenal is going to do what Arsenal do..." Crane said.

To this, Verstappen hilariously replied with a subtle dig at the Premier League team, after which the three-time world champion let out a laugh before continuing with the game.

"Bottling!" Verstappen jokingly said.

As of now, Arsenal has played two matches in the 2024-25 season and won both, against Wolves and Aston Villa. The team currently stands in third place in the Premier League table.

When it comes to Verstappen's interest in the Premier League, the Dutch driver has shared that he supports Manchester United, another Premier League football club with a long and successful history.

The F1 driver told TalkSport in 2023 that though he supports the Red Devils, he is not a "die-hard fan" and talks to footballers from other rival teams. He also labeled the Premier League as one of the best in the sport.

"Oh no! Yes, well I'm a United [supporter]. Well, it's not like I'm a die-hard United fan, I talk to Virgil as well and [other] Liverpool players. But for me, I enjoy when I see a great match, when I see great football, and I think the Premier League is the best league out there - a lot of great players," Verstappen said.

Max Verstappen on support for Dutch football club

Back in January 2024, Max Verstappen talked about how he supports the Dutch football team, PSV Eindhoven. He explained where the love for his home club came from.

Speaking to Formule1, Verstappen talked about watching PSV matches with his father, Jos Verstappen. Max shared that during his time as a racing driver, his father was sponsored by Philips and was frequently invited to PSV matches.

“That started with my father when he was sponsored by Philips. At that time he was regularly invited to PSV matches and sometimes I accompanied him. Gradually a certain bond grows, a click, and you can also associate yourself with that club," he said.

