3 tragic F1 anniversaries coming up in 2024

The start of the 2024 F1 season is around the corner with the official pre-season testing scheduled for February 21 in Bahrain, a week ahead of the main race at the Sakhir International Circuit.

The season could be monumental in the sport's history with several storylines already taking shape before the start of the season, such as Lewis Hamilton racing in his final year with Mercedes and Christian Horner being under investigation for alleged misconduct. However, 2024 will also mark the anniversary of some tragic events in F1 history.

Here is a list of three tragic F1 anniversaries coming up in 2024:

#1 Ayrton Senna's 30th death anniversary

The 1994 Imola GP is considered the 'darkest weekend' in F1 history as the sport lost two drivers in as many days. The death of Roland Ratzenberger during the Saturday qualifying session and the passing of Ayrton Senna on Sunday truly left everyone paralyzed with sadness.

The Brazilian three-time world champion is arguably the greatest driver in the sport and was adored all over. He lost his life on May 1, 1994, after losing the balance of his Williams and crashing into the barrier.

#2 Jules Bianchi's crash at the 2014 F1 Japanese GP

October 5, 2024, will mark ten years to the day of Jules Bianchi's horrible crash at the Japanese Grand Prix.

The French driver lost control of his Marussia in treacherous conditions at the Suzuka International Circuit and hit the standing rescue crane that was deployed on Turn 7. The incident left the driver with head injuries and he was placed in a medically-induced coma for months.

However, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away in 2015 ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix. All the drivers in Hungary paid tribute and observed a minute of silence to honor his memory.

#3 Charlie Whiting's 5th death anniversary

On the morning of March 14, 2019, FIA Race Director Charlie Whiting passed away after suffering from a pulmonary embolism at the age of 66. He was the race director of F1 for 22 years.

His death left the whole sport in shock as it happened three days before the start of the 2019 season in Melbourne. He was influential in the advancement of safety measures in the sport such as the introduction of the Halo and HANS devices that have saved the lives of countless drivers.