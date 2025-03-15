$30 million worth former F1 champion drops 2-word reaction to Fernando Alonso's viral post-practice interview

Former F1 world champion Damon Hill reacted to Aston Martin F1 driver Fernando Alonso's post-practice interview at the 2025 Australian Grand Prix on Friday. The Spanish driver had a mixed first day of the season with differing results from the first two practice sessions as he took the AMR25 out on track in a competitive session for the first time.

Heading into Melbourne this weekend, the Silverstone-based outfit's performance compared to its nearest rivals was under scrutiny. While no F1 expert placed them at the front of the midfield, the British team and Alonso put in a surprising P8 finish in FP1.

However, the 43-year-old slipped back into the middle of the midfield as he finished in P13 in the FP2 session. In his viral interview with F1.com with Lawrence Barretto, which got over 24k likes within 12 hours of being posted, Fernando Alonso was seen in a rather jovial mood but refused to reveal his views on the car's potential, saying:

"If I learn something, I will not tell you, so, yeah. We come here because it’s mandatory, but, there is nothing really to talk. We just jump out of the car, and as usual, it will be 24 Fridays like now that you can ask anything, I will not answer at all."

"I need to review everything now with my team and privately discuss what we did today. No [major problems], we did the laps. Yeah. The car goes. You know, the engine is alive. Brakes are okay. Gearbox is changing gears up and down. So, all good."

On his Instagram Story, Damon Hill, who has a net worth of $30 million (as per Celebrity Net Worth), gave a two-word reaction to Alonso's interview and wrote:

"Classic Nando."

Snapshot of Damon Hill's story on Fernando Alonso...Credits-Instagram

Fernando Alonso also had a relatively difficult FP3 session as he finished in P17 and was over a second off the pace from the front.

Fernando Alonso comments on his chances of a strong qualifying

Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso believed that as a team they had to maintain their composure heading into the all-important qualifying session on Saturday, given the conditions could play a role in the main race.

As per Grada3.com, the two-time F1 world champion said:

“We have to stay calm and be pragmatic in each session, trying to learn about the car. In the qualifying session, with the same time and the same conditions for everyone, we’ll see where we are."

Aston Martin are expected to qualify in the lower end of the grid given its performance so far on softer tires compared to Williams, Alpine, and Visa Cash App Racing Bulls.

