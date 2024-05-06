$300,000,000 F1 star Lewis Hamilton styles his Miami GP outfit with $1,195 pearls necklaces and more

Star Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton has rocked up at the Hard Rock Stadium for the Miami Grand Prix, sporting a stylish outfit with expensive pearl necklaces and more, rivaling the celebrities in attendance at the event.

Hamilton, worth $300 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), has once again arrived at the star-studded Miami Grand Prix venue in style. The 39-year-old fashionista has arrived in a light pink-colored outfit, styled by Eric Mcneal.

Lewis Hamilton was spotted donning a custom outfit by Marni, inspired by their Fall 2024 collection, along with matching shoes from the same brand (via @hamazinglew on Instagram). Coming to the accessories, he sported a multi-color pearl necklace and a pink pearl necklace from Polite WorldWide, worth $1,195. Completing his attire, Hamilton wore Jacques Marie Mage Devoto Sunglasses worth $750.

For Saturday's sprint race, Lewis Hamilton arrived in the paddock in a sequin shirt and trousers, a custom-made outfit inspired by the Spring/Summer collection from Marc Jacobs.

Hamilton paired the ensemble with a multi-color pearl necklace from Polite WorldWide, worth $700. He wore a Jacques Marie Mage Walker Sunglasses worth $870 and Timberland x Veneda Carter boots worth $250.

The Star F1 driver always brings his A-game to the paddock, using his attire as a means of self-expression, turning heads in the paddock. He is no stranger to the red carpet at various Fashion shows, making time for his passion from the hectic F1 schedule.

Hamilton lines up eighth on the grid for the 57-lap Miami Grand Prix, scheduled on May 5.

Lewis Hamilton recollects how he got into the fashion industry

In a recent interview with GQ Sports, the seven world champion reminisced about attending his first fashion show in his rookie F1 campaign in 2007.

Lewis Hamilton, after having been accustomed to the lack of diversity in motorsports, was encouraged after seeing diverse faces at the event.

"I come from a racing world where me and my dad were really the only people of color. And then when I went to the fashion world, it was so mixed, so diverse. I loved it," he said.

The Briton partnered with Tommy Hilfiger between 2018 and 2020, releasing five collections he designed. The seven-time world champion described it as a valuable "internship experience."

Having worked with industry giants, the Mercedes driver aims to support independent fashion brands he admires. He understands the financial landscape of the fashion industry and acknowledges the difficulties faced by young and upcoming brands that need financial support.

Lewis Hamilton has conceded that after retiring from racing, he will focus on film and fashion.