4-time F1 superstar Max Verstappen will reportedly attract 50,000+ people at Nurburgring

Max Verstappen’s debut in Endurance racing has continued to garner reactions, and the Red Bull driver is set to attract a mammoth crowd. According to a report, the Dutch driver is expected to attract crowds in excess of 50,000 for the Nurburgring Nordschleife event.

According to the report courtesy of Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, the attention that the Red Bull Racing driver’s participation at the ADAC ACAS Cup has so far garnered has led the race organizers to reopen the AMG grandstand and the Schwalbenschwanz, which is often closed during events of a similar nature. It concludes by detailing that the 27-year-old is expected to hit the track for a competitive outing on Saturday.

Max Verstappen’s outing at the Nurburgring will see him race in the Porsche Cayman GT4 car, as against the GT3 machinery that several individuals would have anticipated him to partake in. The Red Bull driver, who has his sights on meeting the requirement for a GT3 racing license, [DMSB] Deutscher Motor Sport Bund, will compete in a toned-down GT4 car, a requirement which is often meted out to new drivers at the 20-kilometre circuit.

The Nurburgring event, which spans both days of the weekend, will see Max Verstappen compete in the GT4 category, where he is expected to run seven laps each across two cars, which completes the race, for him to earn a GT3 license.

In any case, if the four-time Formula 1 champion fails to complete both sessions successfully through his outing on Saturday, he could well take to the track for the Sunday session to complete it.

Max Verstappen speaks on his Nurburgring outing

Max Verstappen also weighed in on his upcoming outing at the Nurburgring. The Dutch driver detailed how racing is far more than a profession for him, but much of a hobby.

The four-time Formula 1 champion also stressed how he has his immediate focus set on obtaining his mandatory race permit for a GT3 race. Speaking via Verstappen.com, he stated:

“Racing is not just my profession, but also my hobby. This weekend, I am at the Nordschleife with the goal to qualify for the mandatory race permit needed to race here in a GT3 car, which I would love. The Nordschleife is at the top of my list of tracks I want to race on, as it’s extremely challenging and demanding, with its enormous length and tight historic layout. I can’t wait!”

Max Verstappen’s outing at the Nurburgring circuit marks his second appearance at the iconic ‘Green Hell’ this year. Earlier in May, the Formula 1 driver was at the circuit where he eclipsed the lap record for the GT3 category. This weekend, however, the Dutch driver is not expected to have his focus on the GT4 lap record but more on achieving his license.

