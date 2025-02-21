$40M Spice Girl Geri Halliwell predicts Max Verstappen’s alternate career if not for him being an F1 driver 

Spice Girls member Geri Halliwell feels that Max Verstappen would have taken up a career in boxing had he not entered motorsports and ultimately Formula 1. Her claim was supported by Red Bull driver Liam Lawson, who also feels that he would have been a good boxer.

Verstappen made his F1 debut back in 2015 and soon became the youngest race winner in the sport at 17 years old. Racing is in his genes as his father, Jos Verstappen, also raced in F1 in the 90s; however, he wasn't very successful. Moreover, his mother, Sophie-Marie Kumpen, also had a short career in kart racing.

While the Dutchman has been a prodigy in racing, winning four consecutive F1 World Championships with Red Bull Racing, it is quite interesting to think of alternative careers that he could have taken up. This was the question that the media posed to multiple drivers during the F1 75 launch event at the O2 in London.

$40 million-worth Geri Halliwell (according to Celebrity Net Worth), who is Red Bull team principal Christian Horner's wife, said:

"I think he'd be a boxer."

Liam Lawson, to whom the question was originally posed, supported her claim.

"A boxer. He'd probably be a good boxer," Lawson said.

Lawson is set to partner with Verstappen this season at Red Bull. He was signed as Sergio Perez's replacement after the team terminated his contract because of his subpar performances in the 2024 season. RBR, who were the reigning champions, finished the season in third place.

Max Verstappen optimistic about Liam Lawson joining Red Bull in the 2025 F1 season

Lawson made his F1 debut with AlphaTauri (now called VCARB) during the 2023 season to fill in for Daniel Ricciardo, who had a fractured arm after a crash during the Dutch Grand Prix practice session. The latter returned to action after a few weeks of rest.

However, Lawson was called back last year when the team terminated Ricciardo's contract mid-season. He drove for the team from the US Grand Prix till the end of the season and was subsequently signed by Red Bull to replace Sergio Perez.

Max Verstappen, who will undoubtedly be the main driver for the team, spoke positively about Liam Lawson. He mentioned that the Kiwi "deserves" the seat with the team.

"We’ve seen each other at the photo shoots," Max Verstappen said (via F1). "I’m sure it’s going to be fine – I’ve seen Liam grow throughout the junior team and he fully deserves his shot with the team. I’m excited to work together and have a great season again."

Lawson has previously raced in the Japanese Super Formula Series in 2023, finishing the season in second place, and also in the Formula 2 series, where he finished third in 2022 with Carlin.

