4x F1 champion Max Verstappen nominated for the Laureus World Sportsman of the year

Max Verstappen entered an elite list of drivers who have won four or more Drivers' titles last year. His championship victory came with a car that was the third-fastest on the grid. This has earned him a nomination at the fabled Laureus World Sportsman of the Year award.

Laureus World Sports Awards are prizes given to sportspersons or teams for their efforts. Michael Schumacher, Lewis Hamilton, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen have been bestowed with the award earlier in the F1 sphere.

Schumacher leads the way for F1 drivers with two Sportsman of the Year awards (2002 and 2004). Vettel, Hamilton, and Verstappen have won one each. Moreover, the Dutchman claimed his first one in 2022. The 27-year-old could be on the verge of equalling the German record this year as he has been nominated for the 2025 Laureus Sportsman of the Year award.

On the other hand, McLaren has also been nominated for the Team of the Year award. Renault, Brawn GP, and Mercedes have earlier won the award, which would make it the first such award for the Woking-based outfit.

However, the 2024 campaign remained focused on Max Verstappen's defense against the mighty McLaren.

"A very special and beautiful season": Max Verstappen after winning his fourth Drivers' title

Max Verstappen at the FIA Awards 2024 - Source: Getty

The Red Bull driver began the second half of the season to defend his lead in the drivers' standings. McLaren was the fastest car on merit, but Verstappen resented with a stern title defense, which helped him win the Drivers' championship with two rounds to spare.

Reflecting on his 2024 campaign after winning his fourth title, Verstappen said, via DW:

"To stand here as a four-time world champion is something I never thought was possible. At the moment, I'm feeling relieved but also very proud. If you look to next year right now, I think it's going to be a proper battle between a lot of cars, but I'm hungry. It was a very challenging season and I had to be calm. I think this season taught me a lot of lessons, and we handled it well as a team, so that of course, makes it a very special and beautiful season."

The 2025 F1 season will begin at the season opener in Melbourne. The Australian Grand Prix has been a hunting ground for world champions in the past, and Verstappen took the title in 2023.

However, the Dutchman has had two DNFs around the 5.3-kilometer track and hopes to redeem himself after retiring from the race last year. His retirement had helped Ferrari claim a 1-2 finish, with Carlos Sainz leading Charles Leclerc to the chequered flag.

