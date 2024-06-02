5 Interesting Max Verstappen facts only true fans know

Max Verstappen is arguably the best driver in the sport, given his dominance over the last couple of years. The Red Bull driver has won three consecutive Drivers' Championships' from 2021 to 2023 and is currently in the hunt to win his fourth this year.

Since his debut in 2015 with Toro Rosso, his progress in F1 has been in the spotlight given the bundles of talent and skills behind the wheel which was evident from the go. However, there are some facts that many fans won't be aware of about his life.

Below is the list of five interesting of Max Verstappen that only his true fans know:

#1 Max Verstappen is half-Belgian

The three-time world champion was born on September 30, 1997, in Hasselt, Belgium to former F1 driver Jos Verstappen and Sophie Kumpen.

He is interestingly half Belgian from his mother's side, who resides in Bree but chose to race under his father's Dutch flag. Verstappen spoke of his Belgian heritage in 2022 during a press conference ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, saying:

“I appreciate both sides. You know, yeah, literally, I was born in Belgium. I grew up in Belgium, just across the border to go to school. But also after school, I would travel just across the border to Holland, where the workshop was, with all the go-karts and stuff. So yeah, you know, it’s a big part, of my Belgian side of the family as well."

#2 His mother, Sophie Kumpen, was a world-class karter

Max Verstappen's mother, Sophie Kumpen, was a world-class karter and raced against Red Bull team principal Christian Horner, former F1 world champion Jenson Button, and Jan Magnussen.

Horner, while speaking about Kumpen's skills, claimed that Kumpen was "top 10 in the world, for sure". However, she gave up her career after getting married to Jos Verstappen to raise Max and his sister Victoria.

#3 Max Verstappen's sister Victoria was a karter as well

The Dutch claimed that his sister, Victoria, had a 'lot of potential' but did not have the same drive as him as he recalled that she 'would drive for like 20 laps, and then she’s like ‘that’s it for me for today’.

But the 26-year-old accepted that their father, Jos, would get annoyed with her and was more focused on him.

#4 FIA Superlicence got revised after his debut

The Dutchman remains the youngest driver in F1 history, having started his first race in Australia in 2015 aged 17 for Toro Rosso.

The record will remain in his name as the sport's governing body, FIA revised its super license rules in January 2015 that no driver aged below 18 will be allowed to enter F1.

#5 He owns a private jet

Max Verstappen owns a Dassault Falcon 900EX, registration PH-DTF, in matte black with an orange design on the body.

He is often spotted arriving to and leaving from the races on his private jet to avoid the hassle of going through airport security and flying commercial. It is reportedly worth around $15 million (via Planet F1).