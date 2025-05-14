5 noteworthy facts about the inaugural Silverstone F1 race that you should know

The maiden F1 race was held at Silverstone on the 13th of May, 1950. This marked the beginning of a new era in motorsports, giving birth to extreme engineering and ultimately making Formula 1 the pinnacle of motorsport.

Ad

Throughout the sport's 75-year history, there have been many iconic moments, be it Michael Schumacher's five consecutive World Championships or Max Verstappen's 10 consecutive race wins. Formula 1 has witnessed its fair share of hair-raising moments.

While the sport's first race at Silverstone in 1950 was rather exciting in itself, there were quite a few reasons that made it even more special. Unexpected drivers, major reliability issues, and the track's history all played a role in making the race an iconic event, which changed the course of the history of motor racing forever.

Ad

Trending

As F1 celebrates 75 years of racing, here are five interesting facts from the sport's first race.

#1 The British Royal Family attended the maiden F1 Grand Prix

Queen Elizabeth II (then Princess) graced her presence at Silverstone along with her father, King George VI. They were joined by Princess Margaret and guests Lord and Lady Mountbatten. Apart from them, an estimated 120,000 spectators gathered around the track.

Ad

#2 Silverstone was a World War II airfield

Initially, RAF Silverstone was an airfield during the Second World War, used as a Royal Air Force bomber station. It was opened in 1943, and later the outline was modified to make the Grand Prix circuit, where the first Formula 1 race was held. Today, despite going through major changes throughout the years, Silverstone still has the three runways inside the track.

Ad

#3 A Thai Prince participated in the race

A total of 21 drivers qualified for the grand event, and among them was Prince Birabongse Bhanudej Bhanubandh, a notable member of the Thai Royal Family. He had qualified P5 in the race, but had to retire after his car ran out of fuel. Interestingly enough, he was the only Thai driver in F1 until Alex Albon debuted in 2019.

Ad

#4 The grid's average age was 39

Today, the intensity in F1 makes it a difficult sport for aged drivers, however, that was seemingly not the case in 1950. The grid's average age in the first race was 39, with Philippe Etancelin being the oldest (53). Geoffrey Crossley, at 29, was the youngest driver on the grid. Quite a contrast when compared to the youngest driver on the 2025 grid (Andrea Kimi Antonelli, 18).

Ad

#5 Half the field retired from the race

As mentioned, 21 drivers qualified for the race. Although motor racing was not a new venture for car brands, there were still quite a of reliability issues that persisted. Issues including engine and transmission failures, compressors, and oil leaks witnessed a whopping eleven drivers retiring from the race, with only the rest 11 finishing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gunaditya Tripathi Gunaditya is one of Sportskeeda’s more experienced F1 and NASCAR journalists, having authored over 2,000 posts that have garnered over 4 million reads. He has been in this field for over two years and is currently pursuing a degree in journalism as well.



When it comes to reporting, he is extremely meticulous with his research and tries his best to analyze every topic in its entirety before filing his story. Gunaditya does so by closely following veterans in the motorsports journalism arena and attempts to understand perspectives without personal bias to ensure his stories are accurate and reliable.



He is an old-schooler with respect to F1 as his favorite driver is Michael Schumacher due to the legendary driver’s adrenaline-fueled racing style, aggressive approach and the resilience he showed early in his career. Understandably, his favorite constructor is Ferrari.



Apart from F1, Gunaditya's interest lies in football, and is a keen fan of FC Barcelona and Argentina, and is also immensely interested in art and films. One can say he wears many hats, as he is also a musician, blogger, and story writer. Know More