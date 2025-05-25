$60M-worth LIV Golf star congratulates Lando Norris after his victory in Monaco

Lando Norris secured his first win at the 2025 Monaco Grand Prix with a dominant drive from pole to checkered flag for McLaren. His latest Formula 1 win drew praise from fans and fellow athletes, including LIV Golf star Joaquin Niemann.

Niemann, who leads the 2025 LIV Golf standings, posted a snapshot from Norris's winning moment on his Instagram story while watching the race on TV. He tagged Norris in the post and added a trophy emoji in celebration.

Joaquin Niemann shared the winning moment of Lando Norris on Instagram Story (via jaoco_niemann)

The two athletes share a strong bond over their mutual love for golf and racing. Norris even teed it up with Niemann and Jon Rahm in Phoenix. The McLaren star, a known golf enthusiast, said in 2022 (via Golf Digest):

“I’m fully addicted, like I can’t describe how addicted I am to golf.”

Joaquin Niemann currently has a net worth of $60 million, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Before making the switch to LIV Golf in 2022, he enjoyed a strong run on the PGA Tour. Niemann was also the world’s top-ranked amateur golfer from 2017 until he turned professional in April 2018.

Joaquin Niemann offered Lando Norris to be his caddie

Back in 2023, during the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, Lando Norris joined Joaquin Niemann for a round of golf. After the round, an interviewer asked Norris if he considered himself a fan of Niemann’s LIV team, Torque GC. Lando Norris replied (via torquegc_ on Instagram):

“I do after today. I’m the newest member of the Torque team.”

The F1 star then joked about joining the team officially, asking Niemann if he could be a caddie or reserve player. Niemann responded:

“You know we can get you to be a caddie or reserve. I can drive your car too if you want.”

Niemann shared a clip of the moment on Instagram with the caption:

“Everyone getting on the Torqueneta, including @landonorris 🤝🏼Thank you bro, what a great day out there.”

Torque GC also posted a video of the two riding in a golf cart, with Niemann behind the wheel. The post was captioned:

"@landonorris give @joaco_niemann some driving lessons, please! 😅😅😅" with an on-screen note that read, “Lando is not impressed by Joaco’s driving skills.”

Niemann has competed in seven LIV Golf events so far this season, picking up wins in Adelaide, Singapore, and Mexico City. He also made an appearance at the 2025 PGA Championship, where he tied for eighth. At The Masters, the Chilean finished T29.

