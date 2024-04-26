Red Bull CTO Adrian Newey's wife Amanda Newey firing back at claims of the aero wizard's limited involvement in the recent dominance of the team has resurfaced on social media.

Recent reports have suggested that Newey had told the Austrian team about his intention to leave the organization after first joining in 2006. His stay with the team had been in question ever since reports of Christian Horner's alleged "coercive and controlling" behavior towards a female employee emerged at the start of the season.

There were rumors in the paddock that Newey was discontented by the internal power struggle within Red Bull that saw the team divided into factions.

However, some of his wife Amanda Newey's tweets a couple of months back hinted that he had been disillusioned within the team for a while. Amanda wrote on X (formerly Twitter) on February 23:

"Sorry! The RB17 will be amazing. The '65-year-old who allegedly only works two days a week' is ALWAYS thinking and drawing. It's part of his fabric. He should be sponsored by PostIt notes as I constantly find them scattered around with scribbles that look like stick men skiing."

Prior to the tweet, Christian Horner had hinted that the team's recent dominance in the new regulations wasn't entirely down to the aero wizard. He said (as per Goodwood):

"What was particularly impressive was in '21 we had that remarkable championship battle and we were very late onto the '22 car, and, of course, Adrian was injured for a large part of the summer, or the latter part of the summer," Horner said.

"I think the team just really stepped up and did a super impressive job across the board on this car. It's wrong to pull out any single individual. It's a collective effort that, as a team, galvanized."

Amanda had also previously also commented on reports of Horner claiming that Red Bull wasn't entirely "reliant" on Adrian Newey.

Her aforementioned tweets re-emerged on X (via @F1GuyDan) on April 25.

F1 pundit reflects on Adrian Newey's reported exit from Red Bull

Amidst the latest rumor cycle, Sky Sports F1 pundit Craig Slater has stated that Adrian Newey had already conveyed his desire to leave Red Bull to the team members.

As per Sky Sports, Slater said:

"It's a fluid situation but there is substance to the notion that Adrian Newey has decided he wants to leave Red Bull and he has turned his thoughts, in effect, away from the team. He has communicated informally with some senior Red Bull figures that he would like to leave the team."

So far, Red Bull has denied the reports of Newey joining any other team on the grid, stating that he has a contract until the end of 2025.