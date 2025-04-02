The Aston Martin F1 team expects to have a strong investor who would work with the team over a long period of time, by adding more value to both the brand and the team. This comes shortly after they put up the team's stake on sale.

Ad

The Lawrence Stroll-owned team announced the sale of the team's shares, which, as Stroll feels, would guarantee the team's name on the Formula 1 grid in years to come. This appears to be a major decision from the team backed by the $7.14T-worth sponsor Aramco. Moreover, the team has also been making major decisions in Formula 1.

Aston Martin, backed by $7.14T-worth Aramco (as per Bloomberg) revealed that Stroll had commissioned the Raine Group to find a buyer for the stake that had been put up on sale recently, and that the team is expecting a trustable, long-time investor to work with them in the future.

Ad

Trending

"Raine will work closely with AMF1's commercial chief Jeff Slack to secure a strategic investor who can add long-term value to the team and the brand," AMR said (via ESPN).

Lawrence Stroll feels that this sale of the team's stake showcases the team's long-term position on the Formula 1 grid.

"These moves demonstrate that Aston Martin's place on the Formula 1 grid is as secure as ever," Stroll said in a statement.

Ad

"AML recently re-committed to its long-term sponsorship and licensing agreement with AMF1, confirming that the legendary Aston Martin brand and its British racing green colours will compete in Formula One for decades to come."

As mentioned, the team has also made some major decisions on the F1 grid, including the signing of 'aero wizard' Adrian Newey, who left Red Bull Racing after working with them for almost two decades.

Ad

Huge step for Aston Martin as they inaugurate wind tunnel in Silverstone

AMR has been growing at a good pace, considering its position in the earlier F1 seasons. Although they are currently not in a competitive state in racing, the future looks strong for them.

The team recently inaugurated its wind tunnel in Silverstone. Prior to this, the team had been sharing it with Mercedes. This would help Aston Martin to focus on their development better and with greater analysis through the wind tunnel.

Ad

"Thank you to everyone who has contributed to the creation of our own wind tunnel facility at the AMRTC. The task of bringing together external partners and new in-house technology working hand in glove to such tight deadlines is impressive," said team principal Andy Cowell (via formula1.com).

This, along with Adrian Newey's guidance, could prove to be a major step up for the team. They have competitive drivers with Fernando Alonso piloting, considering his immense experience. Moreover, the team has signed a deal with Honda for the 2026 season, which is expected to give them the edge over their competitors.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback