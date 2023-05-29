7 celebrities who graced the 2023 F1 Monaco GP

The F1 Monaco Grand Prix is not merely a race but also a glamorous event that attracts celebrities from all over the world. The 2023 edition of the Monaco Grand Prix was no exception, with several famous faces gracing the event.

Here are seven celebrities who attended the Monaco Grand Prix in 2023.

1. Tom Holland

Known for his role as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Tom Holland was spotted at the Monaco Grand Prix, exuding his signature charm.

Dressed in khaki trousers and a green bowling shirt, the British sensation was spotted enjoying the French Riviera extravaganza from a prime spot in the stands.

2. Maria Sharapova

Former tennis champion Maria Sharapova couldn't resist the allure of the Monaco Grand Prix. The Russian beauty, renowned for her on-court prowess and fashion sense, made heads turn as she arrived at the event.

Sharapova, an avid motorsports fan, soaked up the adrenaline and excitement of the race.

3. Neymar Jr.

Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar Jr. continues to recover from his ankle injury as the Brazilian legend indulged in the world of F1 at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Staying in France for the last few years, Neymar was seen mingling with other celebrities, such as Tom Holland, and enjoying the high-octane action on the track.

4. David Harbour

Known for his role as Chief Jim Hopper in the hit series "Stranger Things," David Harbour brought his charismatic presence to the Monaco Grand Prix. The American actor added a touch of Hollywood glamour to the event as he mingled with fellow celebrities and enjoyed the rain-affected race.

5. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas

The Oscar-winning couple of Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas was among the celebrities who graced the 2023 rendition of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The Welsh actress, known for her roles in iconic films and series such as "Chicago" and "Wednesday," Catherine Zeta-Jones was spotted with her spouse and legendary American actor Michael Douglas, adding a touch of sophistication to the F1 event.

6. Orlando Bloom

Actor Orlando Bloom, famous for his roles in "The Lord of the Rings" and "Pirates of the Caribbean," also joined the star-studded lineup at the F1 Monaco Grand Prix.

The British heartthrob, known for his love of adrenaline-fueled activities, soaked up the atmosphere of the prestigious race and enjoyed the company of fellow celebrities.

7. Kylie Minogue

Pop sensation Kylie Minogue added her star power to the Monaco Grand Prix. The Australian singer, known for her catchy hits and vibrant stage presence, turned heads as she arrived at the event in style.

Minogue's infectious energy and love for fast-paced entertainment made her a perfect fit for the glamorous F1 event.

Bonus Mention: Dame Shirley Bassey and others light up the F1 Monaco GP

Renowned British singer Dame Shirley Bassey, known for her powerful and iconic voice, also graced the Monaco Grand Prix with her presence. The legendary artist, famous for performing the theme songs of several James Bond films, brought a touch of elegance and timeless glamour to the event.

Enchanted star James Marsden, celebrity chefs Tom Kerridge and Paul Ainsworth, singer-songwriter Beverly Knight, comedian Chris Rock and model Alessandra Ambrosio were among the other celebrities who attended the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix.

From actors to athletes, entrepreneurs and musicians, the 2023 F1 Monaco Grand Prix attracted a diverse range of celebrities who added an extra dose of glitz and glamour to the already extravagant event.

These seven celebrities, along with many others, enjoyed the thrilling race, mingled with fellow attendees, and made the 2023 rendition of the F1 Monaco Grand Prix an unforgettable experience.

