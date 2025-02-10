"7 crashes, 2 teammates fight scenes, 2 love scenes, and 24 Rolex Daytona fireworks": Fans react to the Brad Pitt starrer 'F1 movie's trailer

F1 fans were quite excited after the teaser for the Brad Pitt-starrer "F1" movie was released online on February 9. Ever since it was announced, there has been a lot of anticipation regarding the project, given that seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is heavily involved in it and also serves as an executive producer.

The filming of the Hollywood project has been going on for over two years, and the crew has been regularly spotted during real race weekends for acquiring footage to make the story as authentic as possible.

After initially releasing its teaser a couple of months back, the Jerry Bruckheimer-produced venture recently released a 30-second clip of the movie, which heavily showcases Academy Award winner Brad Pitt and other actors. However, the plot of the movie, which will be releasing on June 27, 2025, has been kept secret to whet the fans' appetite.

F1 fans took to social media to give their reactions to the Brad Pitt-starrer's teaser on X, with one fan summarizing the 30-second worth of footage, saying:

"7 crashes, 2 teammates fight scenes, 2 love scenes, and 24 Rolex Daytona fireworks."

"I hope it does F1 justice. Unlike 'Driven' (2001)"

"It's not gonna be easy. You have Rush (2013) as your benchmark."

"Even Sonny Hayes (Brad Pitt) has more podiums than Lance Stroll," said a fan.

"Big B***s people kind of action... really excited about this season. I look like a kid again!" wrote another.

"This movie is either gonna be very bad or very good," mentioned another.

Hollywood producer chimes in on the production of the "F1" movie

Hollywood producer Jerry Bruckheimer stated that they have used "cutting-edge" technology and used smaller cameras than Top Gun: Maverick on the cars to make them feel as authentic as possible.

Speaking with the sport's official website, the 81-year-old talked about the shooting process and said:

“We have 14 cameras we can put on the car. The cameras are smaller than the cameras we used in Top Gun. They also are mobile, they can move and turn which we’ve never had before, so technology’s advanced so much, and they’re IMAX quality which is even better.”

“That’s Brad driving – three months of training, working with the best stunt drivers. Lewis even said, ‘Look, you’re doing really well’, and that’s quite a compliment.”

He also complimented the real-life F1 drivers and called them the "men on the edge", adding:

“They’re men who take to the edge – all these drivers take it right to the edge,” he reflected. “Whether you’re a fighter pilot or driver, you’re right on the edge, and we love that. We just don’t want them to fall off the cliff! But they’re great at what they do.”

The F1 movie has been shot on real locations and had teams like Mercedes lending a helping hand in the production as well.

