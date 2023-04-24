7x F1 champion Lewis Hamilton supports brother Nicolas' 6th-placed finish at BTCC 2023

Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton was seen at the Donington racetrack to lend his support to his younger brother Nicholas Hamilton during the BTCC race.

The seven-time F1 world champion has always been supportive of his brother's racing career despite his physical disabilities. Nicholas has suffered from cerebral palsy since childhood and drives in a specially modified car on the race track. During the 2023 BTCC race, the 31-year-old came home in an impressive P6.

Lewis Hamilton, who secretly went to the track. took to his Instagram Stories about the experience. He said:

“I haven’t been to Donington in a long time. I was so excited to watch and support my brother there today as a normal spectator. Felt really special. I’m so proud of you bro. 6th place today was such a special result, and you truly deserve it. Keep pushing."

"I know that Lewis Hamilton has never been close to the Reds" - Italian journalist

Italian journalist Leo Turrini has that Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc talking to Mercedes for Lewis Hamilton's replacement is an 'open secret' at Maranello.

While speaking to QNMotori, he said:

“That Leclerc is talking to Mercedes is the open secret. Everyone knows it, from the remote garage in Maranello to the Indian Ocean. In his unfinished career, he showed flashes of pure class. He is the first to know that time is passing. Russell is very, very strong. But if Hamilton were to stop, whoever pays in Stuttgart might not accept another Bottas alongside a driver who is not yet a World Champion."

He added that Hamilton has reportedly been close to joining the Prancing Horses:

"That begs the question: does Hamilton want to stop, given the 38-year-old has made it clear several times he still has the ambition for number eight? What would he do if he realised that he could no longer win with the Silver Arrow? “I do not know.

“On the other hand, I know that Hamilton has never been close to the Reds. There was never a negotiation. Never. It is true that John Elkann, who became president after Marchionne’s death, asked for information on Hamilton’s contract. We were in 2019. Vettel was almost at the end of his credits, but Lewis having won titles in a flurry running alone (copyright Alonso) was not in the least interested in the prospect."

It would be an interesting swap if Leclerc and Hamilton replace each other in the 2024 season.

