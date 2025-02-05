7x F1 winner drops the one condition that could bring back the 'old Lewis Hamilton' that 'even Max Verstappen' couldn’t beat

Former 7x race winner, Juan Pablo Montoya, feels that if Ferrari can keep Lewis Hamilton motivated, he will return to his old self, one that even Max Verstappen couldn't beat. The 7x world champion has joined the Italian team to become an 8x world champion, a feat that would make him the most successful driver in F1 history.

However, there is a lack of clarity on how he can pursue it. On one side, there would be the challenge of Charles Leclerc, one of the best drivers on the grid. On the other hand, Hamilton would join Ferrari after a poor season at Mercedes. His former teammate George Russell outperformed him comprehensively.

Questions have been raised about the 40-year-old Lewis Hamilton losing his touch as age catches up with him. Pablo Montoya, however, doesn't think that is the case. According to the Colombian, it comes down to the car he has under him and whether Ferrari can keep him motivated.

Trending

Talking about how the old Lewis Hamilton could come back in the right car, Montoya told Crash.net:

“What happened to Lewis Hamilton is what happened to Fernando Alonso. They still have 100 per cent of their speed, but they will still somehow qualify just in the top 10. If the car is capable of winning, then they would be much higher. If Hamilton has a fast car this season, we’ll see the old Hamilton from a few years ago. The Hamilton that nobody can beat, not even Max Verstappen. But the question for Ferrari is how will they keep him motivated?”

Is Lewis Hamilton still capable of winning an 8th title?

Talking to GPblog, Karun Chandhok echoed Juan Pablo Montoya's sentiments and felt that the British driver could win an 8th title. Unlike the Colombian, however, Chandhok admitted that it was safe to say that Hamilton has lost something when it comes to pace in qualifying.

It would not come as a surprise to him if he's slower than Leclerc over a lap. Chandhok said:

“I think Ferrari made good steps towards the end of the year. I think Lewis will bring new energy into the thing [team]. Is Lewis as fast in qualifying as he used to be? No. Is he going to be as fast as Charles Leclerc in qualifying? Probably not. Is Lewis still capable to win an eighth championship if the car is capable? Yes, he is.”

Hamilton joined Ferrari at a point when the team seemed as close as it had ever been to title contention. The team can potentially have a car capable of fighting for the title this season if it keeps up the kind of form it has shown in 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback