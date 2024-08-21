Formula 2 driver Kimi Antonelli is set to drive the 2024 Mercedes-AMG W15 car during the upcoming race weekend at Monza. The young Italian driver is expected to replace Lewis Hamilton for the first Free Practice (FP1) session of the Italian Grand Prix.

With Hamilton announcing his departure from the team at the end of 2024, Mercedes-AMG had a challenging task on its hands. The German outfit began scouting for a replacement for the Brit from the start of the 2024 season. After looking at the likes of Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen and Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, the team turned its attention to its junior division driver Antonelli.

Witnessing his progress through the Formula 2 season as well as the data from his Formula 1 test drives this year, the eighth-time constructors' champion is set to give the 18-year-old a chance at testing the team's 2024 contender. Apart from the drive, the Brackley-based outfit is also considering Antonelli as a replacement for the seven-time F1 world champion.

The news, which is based on a report from Motorsport.com, was shared by a Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes-AMG fan page on X. Here's a look at the post, captioned:

"Kimi Antonelli will make his F1 Debut in Monza during FP1. 🇮🇹 Antonelli will take Lewis Hamilton’s spot for the free practice session."

Apart from his debut at Monza, Kimi Antonelli will be required to make another FP1 appearance in either Mexico or Abu Dhabi this year, as mandated by the FIA (all Formula 1 teams are required to use rookie drivers in two Free Practice sessions in a season).

For reference, Antonelli has been close to Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff throughout his Formula 2 season as a junior driver for the team. He often seeks advice from the Austrian management personnel.

Lewis Hamilton's long-time race engineer to stay at Mercedes, secures a promotion

Although Lewis Hamilton will be joining Ferrari in 2025, his long-time race engineer Peter 'Bono' Bonnington will stay on. The British engineer has secured a promotion at the German outfit, with immediate effect from the upcoming Dutch Grand Prix.

In 2013, Bonnington became the default point of contact for Hamilton on racetracks. The duo went on to win six drivers' titles (2014-2015 and 2017-2020), and helped Mercedes-AMG win its eight consecutive constructors' championships (2014 to 2021). However, Hamilton's partnership with Bono is set to end in 2024, as the latter will become the Head of Race Engineering for the 'Silver Arrows.'

Despite the upgraded profile, Bonnington will continue to be the race engineer for one of Mercedes' drivers, much like how Red Bull Racing's Gianpiero Lambiase (GP) manages Max Verstappen.

Apart from Hamilton, Bonnington has also worked with the likes of former Formula 1 champions Jenson Button and Michael Schumacher during his time with the Brackley-based outfit.

