"8 what?": Max Verstappen jokingly replies as fan asks him if he'll break the record for the most F1 titles

Max Verstappen recently had a humorous back-and-forth with a fan about him breaking the record for most F1 world championships. The Dutchman currently has won three world championships till date.

Verstappen joined the sport back in 2016 and instantly showcased his talent. He got promoted to a top Red Bull team and won his first race in his debut season. However, he and the team were unable to challenge Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton for a title until 2021. In a controversial Abu Dhabi GP, in which Hamilton and Verstappen entered level on points, the latter clinched his maiden title.

Ever since then, Max Verstappen has been dominating the sport. He comfortably won the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, with no real threat from other teams or drivers. Though teams like Ferrari and McLaren have stepped up their game and significantly closed the gap to Red Bull in 2024, Verstappen continues to lead the championship table after the first seven races.

Currently, the record for most F1 world titles is shared between Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton, who both have seven championships to their name. While Schumacher retired from the sport in 2013, Hamilton is still racing and could break the record and win his eighth before retiring.

Ahead of the 2024 F1 Monaco GP, Max Verstappen was meeting and signing merchandise for fans. One of them asked the Dutchman whether he would be able to win a record-breaking eight championships.

"Max you're gonna win 8?" a fan asked.

Since the fan did not mention the world championships or titles, Verstappen humorously asked back what the number eight refers to.

"8 what?" Max humorously replied.

"8 championships, you're gonna win 9!" another fan exclaimed.

"We'll see, we'll see..." the Red Bull driver concluded.

Expand Tweet

Max Verstappen looking forward to exploring other motorsports after F1

Max Verstappen at the Monaco Grand Prix

Max Verstappen recently talked about how he has already achieved everything he wanted to in F1 and wants to venture out into other motorsport series.

It is no secret that Verstappen loves to compete in other virtual motorsport series with his eSports team, Redline. A few hours before the 2024 F1 Imola GP, the Dutchman was seen doing his stint in the 24H of the Nurburgring virtual race with Redline. Though he has not yet participated in any other real-life motorsport other than F1, he expressed his desire to do so in the future.

In an exclusive interview with Sky Sports, Max Verstappen said:

"Well not anymore in Formula 1. Like in Formula 1 for me it's about just trying to stay where I am at the moment, of course try to win more. Because I have achieved already everything that I wanted to achieve in the sport. I want to do all different kinds of racing outside of Formula 1 at one point. So I definitely won't be here until I'm 40 years old."

When asked whether he would keep pushing to break the record for most F1 titles, he replied:

"Well I don't know it depends. I have to keep on winning until 28'!"

After the Imola GP, the Red Bull star continues to lead the drivers' championship with 161 points, 48 ahead of Charles Leclerc.