8x F1 champions Mercedes plan on replacing Puma with Adidas - Reports

Recent reports claim that Mercedes plans to make a deal with the German fashion giant Adidas to replace their current race gear sponsor, Puma.

Puma has been working with the German F1 team since 2012 before the team started dominating F1 and won eight consecutive constructors' world championships. They created high-performance racing suits, gloves, shoes, and more for the Silver Arrows.

Before the start of the 2024 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton shook the F1 space after he announced that he would be leaving Mercedes after 2024 and joining Ferrari. Following this, several reports emerged that sponsors such as Puma and Tommy Hilfiger would be parting ways with the team.

According to renowned F1 journalist Vincenzo Landino, certain reports claimed that the Silver Arrows made a deal with Adidas and replaced Puma in 2025. Furthermore, the team's leisurewear partner, Tommy Hilfiger, was reported to continue with the team till the end of 2025. However, the Brackley-based team has declined to comment on their entire sponsorship situation.

Expand Tweet

Adidas, headquartered in Bavaria, recently suffered a massive blow as they lost their popular sponsorship with Germany's national football team to Nike after 77 years. Nike will start supplying the team with its kits from 2027.

Tommy Hilfiger to retain partnership with Mercedes till 2025

While several reports claim that Mercedes' sponsors like Puma and Tommy Hilfiger could soon part ways with the team, Tommy Hilfiger themselves claimed that they were excited to work with the team going into the 2024-25 season.

Speaking to WWD, Tommy Hilfiger stated how they are riding the wave of motorsports with their continued partnership with the F1 team and that they were excited about the future.

“The world of racing is developing at an incredible pace, and we are excited to be at the forefront in continuing partnership with Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula 1 Team. We are excited to accelerate this legacy into the 2024-25 season,” the statement from Tommy Hilfiger read.

Tommy Hilfiger has been partners with the eight-time world champions since 2018. The same year, they announced a collaboration with Lewis Hamilton, after which the Briton became Hilfiger's global brand ambassador.

As of now, they are still the official apparel partners for the team, helping them design race suits.