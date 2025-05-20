A 12th F1 team in the works as car manufacturer wants to join, claims former Alpine man

Former Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer is building a brand new F1 team behind the scenes. In a recent interview, Szafnauer claimed that he has 'serious' investors and car manufacturers willing to enter the grid if the opportunity were to open in the future.

Formula 1 will open doors for an 11th team, beginning with the 2026 season. American automotive giant General Motors will debut next year under the name 'Cadillac.' Not only that, Audi will take over Sauber to start its new operation at the pinnacle of motorsports.

Interestingly, Former Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer claimed that he was building a 12th team behind the scenes. Talking to The Race's Team Principal Podcast, Szafnauer stated that he has investors and car manufacturers interested in bidding as the 12th entrant if F1 opens the doors for expansion in the future.

"The finances are in place. What I can tell you is that the financiers are serious people, and they have the financial wherewithal to be able to fund a Formula 1 team. The car manufacturer that also wants to join Formula 1 is in place. It's just a matter of the timing being right to actually get the opportunity to start the 12th team," Szafnauer said.

Moreover, Otmar Szafnauer was open to buying an existing team, as it would cost him 10% to 30% less than starting fresh.

"It's difficult when people aren't selling. And I understand why—there's a new Concorde [agreement] coming [for 2026-30]; that's all been agreed. And thereafter, there are nine owners, and they all have different outlooks on life, on Formula 1, on how long they want to be in, and on the reasons they're in. So hopefully, and in the not too distant future, some of them will say, 'You know what? I've had my time in Formula 1; perhaps it's a good time to sell," he added.

Szafnauer has over two decades of experience working in Formula 1, including serving as team principal for Alpine and Aston Martin.

FIA president backs inclusion of 12th team in F1

FIA President at F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain - Source: Getty

Formula 1 took a major step earlier this year when it confirmed the entry of Cadillac as the 11th team on the grid, beginning in 2026. However, FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem insisted on having big countries participate in F1 going forward, possibly as the 12th team, including China.

Talking to Le Figaro, Ben Sulayem said:

"Should we think in terms of quantity or quality? We need quality stables. It's been my dream for the last two years that the big countries should have a presence in Formula 1. The United States will be with General Motors. The next step is to welcome a Chinese manufacturer. We already have a driver [in Ferrari reserve and ex-Stake driver, Zhou Guanyu]."

Interestingly, the current Concorde Agreement allows a maximum of 13 teams or 26 cars to compete in F1, meaning the doors to new entrants are still open.

