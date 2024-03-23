A dejected Daniel Ricciardo admits 'That lap was all I had' after a disappointing qualifying for the 2024 F1 Australian GP

A dejected Daniel Ricciardo spoke about his horrendous qualifying session at the 2024 F1 Australian GP.

During the Q1 session, all four wheels on Ricciardo's car went over the track limits when he was on a fast lap. Though his lap was decent enough for him to stay clear of the elimination zone, the race stewards deleted his lap for track limits, which resulted in him getting knocked out of Q1. He eventually qualified P18 for the Australian GP.

Speaking on F1TV after the qualfiers, Daniel Ricciardo explained that he was aware of going wide at turn four but forgot about it since he had to focus on the rest of the lap. Later, he was informed by his race engineer that he was too wide and that his lap had been deleted.

"I don't think it's fully sunk in. I knew turn 4 I was fighting and was wider, but it happens and then you think about the next corner. But the lap, the lap honestly felt like I gave it all I had. So I was happy with the lap, but I was not happy with where we are in terms of the stopwatch," Ricciardo said.

The Australian sorrowfully stated that he pushed as hard as he could have during that deleted fast lap.

"It's been like a struggle all weekend. That lap was all I had and was still slow. I have done enough of these laps and qualis to know where I am and still somethings that we are missing," he added.

This was the first Q1 exit for Daniel Ricciardo during the 2024 F1 season. He also struggled to get out of Q2 in Bahrain and Saudi Arabian GPs.

While the Honey Badger continues to struggle, his teammate at Visa CashApp RB, Yuki Tsunoda, had a brilliant qualifying session around Albert Park. The Japanese driver placed himself in P8 for the Grand Prix.

Daniel Ricciardo unfazed by Helmut Marko's harsh comments after the 2024 F1 Saudi Arabian GP

Daniel Ricciardo said that he was not annoyed by Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko's harsh comments on his performance at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah. While speaking to Sky Sports Germany, Marko blasted both Ricciardo and Tsunoda but stated that the former was slower.

In response to the Austrian's comments, Daniel Ricciardo spoke in a press conference that he was not annoyed by the negative chatter. He admitted that on-track performance is the most important part of his job. He added that hearing about his own performance through media is also important.

“No, it's not annoying. I think there's always, as a big part of our job. The most important part is the driving, but a big part of it is talking to you guys and obviously hearing when things go well, obviously e,veryone's talking positively and when they don't, they don't talk so positively. So that's part of it," Ricciardo said.

It is no secret that Daniel Ricciardo and Yuki Tsunoda have their eyes peeled for a Red Bull seat in the future if Sergio Perez or Max Verstappen leaves. Hence, their 2024 F1 season's performance can prove vital for their future.