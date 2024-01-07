"A game changer and a change maker. He's royalty": Mercedes wishes Lewis Hamilton on his 39th birthday

Lewis Hamilton turns 39 today, on January 7, 2024. Despite reaching this age, he continues to drive in F1 for one of the most dominant F1 teams, Mercedes. The Silver Arrows and Hamilton have a special bond with each other, as both have won seven constructors' and six drivers' championships together.

Hence, the team's official X account recently posted a picture of Lewis Hamilton, wishing him a happy birthday. In the caption, they wrote that he is a game changer, a changemaker, and a royalty.

The picture contains different pictures of the seven-time world champion through different eras of his career and a massive 'Happy Birthday, Lewis!' in the middle.

"He's a 7x World Champion. A game changer and a change maker. He's royalty. Happy Birthday, Sir @LewisHamilton"

Lewis Hamilton will continue to drive for Mercedes till the end of the 2025 F1 season. The Brit and the team signed the highly-awaited contract extension in 2023. Apart from racing for them, Hamilton is also a brand ambassador for the German automotive company. He has extremely deep connections to the brand.

It is safe to say that he might retire directly from the Brackley-based team, whenever he decides to do so.

Toto Wolff believes Mercedes needs to give Lewis Hamilton a good car for him to unleash himself

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff initially claims that Lewis Hamilton is the greatest driver of all time.

Later, he reportedly admits that Mercedes needs to give him a championship-worthy car in order for him to unleash his prowess and fight for the world championship.

He said (via F1.com):

“From Lewis’ perspective, he had a bad weekend. I think that doesn’t do anything to him being the greatest driver in the world. If we’re able to give him a car, then he would be fighting for a World Championship, I have no doubt."

He added:

"It’s clear that when you have a Formula 1 car like we have now, you’re never at ease with it – you have good weekends and bad weekends.”

“In the end, every time where we’ve seen that Lewis has someone in his target in front of him and it was about winning the race, then the real Lewis comes alive and I think we just need to give him that [opportunity].”

In the 2023 F1 season, Lewis Hamilton secured third place in the drivers' standings by scoring 234 points. At one point, he was close to beating Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and claiming second place in the table as well.