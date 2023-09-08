A harrowing incident of Max Verstappen's harsh upbringing by his father Jos goes viral

It is well known that Jos Verstappen, Max Verstappen's father, was not the softest towards his son. There are several stories about how harshly he reacted whenever Max was unable to perform in his early days of racing. Recently, however, another horrifying story resurfaced and went viral on social media platforms about Jos' upbringing methods.

The story was uploaded by many Max Verstappen and F1 fan accounts on X, and came from someone who downloaded the Dutchman's biography, 'Unstoppable' written by Mark Hughes.

While Jos leaving young Max in a petrol pump when he was angry is a well-known incident in the F1 community, there was another story of how he made his son walk several miles from the race track to his hotel while he was still wearing his race suit and had his helmet.

When Max Verstappen managed to hitchhike the rest of the distance to the hotel, Jos took his son back to the spot where he got on the vehicle and left him to walk back to the hotel once again. This story was extremely troubling as it showed how harsh Jos Verstappen was on his son when he was young.

The Red Bull driver has opened up about how his father treated him when he was younger, but despite all that, both have a strong bond with each other. Jos has almost always attended every Grand Prix ever since Max started racing in F1.

Christian Horner is well aware that Red Bull and Max Verstappen will be overthrown one day

Despite his team dominating F1 with flying colors, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner knows quite well that the team and Max Verstappen will eventually be overthrown by someone in the future.

He was quoted as saying by Motorsportweek:

"One day we’re going to get beaten. That’s inevitable and guaranteed. It’s just a question of when. Obviously we want to make the ‘when’ as far away as we can."

Furthermore, Horner marveled at the fact that his team has won 14 consecutive races and has been dominating so brilliantly.

"With every weekend that goes past, there becomes more expectation to keep this amazing run of results. To think we’ve won all 14 grands prix [this year]. 24 of the last 25, and we’ve managed to win as a team. It’s quite incredible that we’ve managed to keep this momentum going," he added.

Red Bull is currently leading the constructors' championship with 583 points, while Max Verstappen is leading the drivers' championship with 364 points.