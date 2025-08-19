Formula 1 fans shared their reaction to Yuki Tsunoda's Independence Day wish to Indonesia. The Red Bull driver was seen addressing the people of Indonesia on August 17, the country's Independence Day.

Interestingly, Tsunoda comes from a country, Japan, that once colonized Indonesia during World War II. As a result, when the Japanese driver wished Indonesia on their Independence Day, fans saw it more like an oxymoron.

However, both Indonesia and Japan are free countries now, and share no conflict. On top of that, Tsunoda's teammate, Max Verstappen, is from the Netherlands, also a country that once colonized Indonesia.

In a nutshell, a team with two drivers, Tsunoda and Verstappen, who come from the countries that once colonized Indonesia, sharing the post was ironic to all fans.

A fan wrote, "A Japanese man celebrating Indonesia’s independence day.. Now that's something."

TenTen²² 🐸 YUKIERRE PLS COMEBACK @spoutnikarte a Japanese man celebrating Indonesia’s independence day.. Now that's something

Another fan wrote, "Japan's obsession w indonesia's independence day needs to be studied fr."

azra gg @scorsezra japan's obsession w indonesia's independence day needs to be studied fr

Interestingly, some fans also wanted Max Verstappen's version.

"If max does too that would be diabolical," wrote a fan.

naufal @naufxl If max does too that would be diabolical

"Now make their dutch driver do it as well to make it fun," wrote another fan.

Jelo A @jelo_areja Now make their dutch driver do it as well to make it fun

"Would've been funnier if it was max verstappen," another fan wrote.

Jarvis @Zorg024 Would've been funnier if it was max verstappen

A fan wrote, "We need max to do the same thing."

୨୧ @tearpjm we need max to do the same thing

Yuki Tsunoda shares his 2025 mid-season verdict

Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the F1 race car No. 22 - Source: Getty

Yuki Tsunoda touched on his performance at Red Bull Racing during the summer break of this season and stated that he was far from where he wanted to be. Speaking to the media during the Belgian GP, the Japanese driver said:

"I can say confidently that I'm progressing every race. It's not the result that I want – or that I'm hoping for. But at the same time, I'm not doing anything wrong. There are a few things I could do better, but that's part of learning. I just have to keep doing what I'm doing.

"I'm learning race by race – a lot from Max. I'm just adding up the performance on top of the performance I have in every race. I'm in good shape. I just have to put it all together a bit more precisely and also confidence that I need to progress, which is getting there, but it's Formula 1. It's not an easy thing to do," Tsunoda further added.

Yuki Tsunoda is in P18 in the Drivers' Championship with 10 points after 14 races and three Sprints. His best performance for the Austrian team was a P9 in Bahrain. Keeping this aside, Tsunoda could only pick two points in 11 races, a result far from impressive for a Red Bull driver.

